PSG vs BASAKSEHIR: Adepoju, Milla back Webo after alleged racist abuse

Retired Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, and former African Footballer of the year winner, Rogger Milla, has both thrown their weight behind former Cameroonian international and Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager, Pierre Webo, after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash. Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, who had instructed the referee to send Webo off after he protested a call on the pitch. The Turkish club accused the fourth official of racial abuse in how he identified the Basaksehir assistant to the match referee.

“Together, we can take football to a greater height. But first, we must all #SayNoToRacism,” Mutiu Adepoju said. In his own post on Twitter, Rogger Milla said: “#NoToRacism, Stay strong my fellow Achille Webo. You don’t deserve that. You have all my support.” Apart from the two Africans, Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe, also shown support to Webo.

