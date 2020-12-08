PSG vs Basaksehir: Players walk off after  allegation of racism against official

Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain players walked off the pitch after fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of making a racist comment.

The pair met in the final Champions League group game with the French champions looking to secure the win that would take them through as group winners.

With 13 minutes on the clock though there was a flare-up on the touchline, with Pierre Webo appearing to accuse the Romanian fourth official of making a racist comment.

He was sent off but former Chelsea striker Demba Ba, among the substitutes, backed up the allegation and Basaksehir walked off the pitch.

After some discussions on the side of the field the PSG players followed with the game suspended at an empty Parc des Princes.

The Turkish club’s Twitter account then posted: “No to racism #respect”.

Istanbul forward Demba Ba, who was a substitute, could be seen on the touchline asking the official: “Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say this black guy?”

In a statement, UEFA said: “Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official.

“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”

