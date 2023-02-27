Sports

PSG's Kimpembe to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Paris St Germain said French centre back Presnel Kimpembe will undergo surgery after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Olympique de Marseille.

Kimpembe, who missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury, was stretchered off early in the first half, two weeks after making his comeback from a three-month layoff.

Sunday’s victory, in which Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored, extended PSG’s lead to eight points. They host Nantes on Saturday.

*Courtesy: AFP

