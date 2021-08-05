PSN advocates early diagnosis to curb hepatitis

Pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged Nigerians to screen regularly for hepatitis with a view to curb rising incidence of the disease. President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said the high number of Nigerians that succumb to the disease prompted the intervention of the PSN. Ohuabunwa spoke at a media briefing on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day 2021.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set aside 28 of July every year to raise awareness about hepatitis. To mark World Hepatitis Day 2021, the PSN, in collaboration with Mega Life Sciences, the PSN said that there is urgency in the need to eliminate hepatitis as a public health problem by 2030. Ohuabunwa said: “It is reported that every 30 seconds someone dies from hepatitis-related illness which has been worsened by the current COVID-19 crisis; hence, pharmacists can’t wait to act on viral hepatitis.

“We have set up screening, education and enlightening campaigns all over the country to equip people with knowledge to act.” He said this year’s theme is ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait,’ stating the urgency needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health problem by 2030.

WHO aims to reduce new Hepatitis B Virus, HBV infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent by 2030. The United Nations (UN) also placed combating hepatitis as the third target of goal three of its sustainable development goals (SDG). According to WHO in Africa, hepatitis is a silent epidemic. More than 90 million people are living with hepatitis in the Region, accounting for 26 per cent of the global total. More than 124,000 Africans are dying every year from the consequences of undetected and untreated hepatitis.

The world health body said around 4.5 million African children underfive years old are infected with chronic hepatitis B, reflecting an enormous 70 per cent of the global burden in this age group. The global target of less than one per cent incidence of hepatitis B in children under five years has been reached, but the African Region is lagging behind at 2.5 per cent. WHO further said in Nigeria alone, there could be about 15 million people who are unaware that they are infected.

The danger of this is that, some of them could go on to develop liver disease, including cancer. They could also continue to infect others around them, especially family members and sexual partners. This is why it is important to screen family members and sexual contacts of anyone diagnosed with hepatitis B virus infection.

