PSN advocates pharmacists’ engagement with consumers for better treatment outcome

President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Usifoh has called on Nigerians particularly consumers of medicines to ensure interaction with pharmacists over appropriate use of drugs aimed to achieve better treatment outcomes. Also, Usifoh has urged local drug manufacturers in Nigeria and other stakeholders to look inward particularly the local production of drugs and vaccines, especially the COVID-19 vaccines. He spoke during a press conference to announce the investiture of 112 fellows of the PSN and the medallion decoration of past president of the society.

The briefing held at the PSN Secretariat in Anthony Village, Lagos recently . According to Usifoh, pharmacists want to engage people; we want to know what is happening to people. “You may not need drugs,” he stressed. “If you come to the pharmacy to buy drugs; it is not enough. We want to know what is happening to you; you may not need drugs.” Hence, he said whenever anyone visits a pharmacy he should interact with the pharmacist. “When you do you will help yourself better,” he added. “When a doctor diagnoses and prescribes, you need to interact with the pharmacist on how you can use the drugs so that you can get the best results.”

He said the local manufacturing of essential medicines including vaccines is important so that Nigeria will have food and medicine security. “If you are not able to produce what you need or a great-er percentage of what you need, you might be in trouble,” he said. Similarly, Usifoh disclosed that part of his five-point agenda in his vision for the PSN, was to also ensure the availability of medicines which cannot be manufactured by the local industries for the health system.

“In addition, I will ensure the significant improvement in Research & Development (R&D) by looking for alternative source of funding apart from government sources to National Institute For Pharmaceutical Research And Development (NIPRID), Faculties of Pharmacies, DRPU, Centre For Drug Development and related platforms. Other things Usifoh plans to achieve under his presidency of the PSN are institutionalising the PharmD programme and Consultancy Cadre agenda to enhance service potential and catalyse an increase in the ways of hospital and academic pharmacists. Usifoh said he would also promote advocacy to fast track the recognition of community pharmacies as primary care centres in accordance with the National Health Act 2014. Similarly, he said he would see to the establishment of the National Post-Graduate College of Pharmacists to complement “our consultancy cadre agenda, while also working with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) and relevant stakeholders.”

The new PSN president said members of his executive committee will make the Nigerian government realise that it is important to have petrochemicals that should be able to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s); he said very soon his executives will pay an advocacy visit to Dangote refineries encouraging him and others to make sure that these things are in place.

“When we have refineries producing APIs it becomes very easy to satisfy the local industry whenever they need. But when we import API’s, it becomes a problem. We must have what I will call drug and vaccine security,” he added. Speaking on the forth-coming inauguration, he said the formal inauguration will take place at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja on February 10. He said, “The Past Presidents will be decorated with the Medallion and 112 Fellows will be invested.”

