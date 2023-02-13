PSN advocates synergy among health workers

The President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh, has insisted that only harmonious working relationships among all professionals in the health sector would guarantee effective healthcare delivery in the country. Usifoh, a professor of pharmacy said everybody in the medical profession must key into the new spirit of togetherness to reposition the health sector for greater efficiency and qualitative service delivery.

The PSN president stated this at the two-day annual colloquium of the association with the theme; “Repositioning Pharmacy In An Unstable Economy”. Usifoh added that the colloquium could not have come at a better time than now when the country is grappling with its fair share of financial difficulty with its attendant impact on every sector of the economy, including the pharmaceuticals.

He said the colloquium served as a veritable plat-form for pharmacists across the country to examine the issues involved and therefore draw a roadmap towards achieving excellence in pharmaceutical service delivery in the country. The professor of pharmacy therefore reiterated the importance of all arms of the profession – hospitals, community, regulatory, academic, and industries, working together, hand in hand to provide what the society desperately need at this critical period of recession; looking at the importance of manufacturing for the health of the global economy and well-being of society

