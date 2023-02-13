News

PSN advocates synergy among health workers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh, has insisted that only harmonious working relationships among all professionals in the health sector would guarantee effective healthcare delivery in the country. Usifoh, a professor of pharmacy said everybody in the medical profession must key into the new spirit of togetherness to reposition the health sector for greater efficiency and qualitative service delivery.

The PSN president stated this at the two-day annual colloquium of the association with the theme; “Repositioning Pharmacy In An Unstable Economy”. Usifoh added that the colloquium could not have come at a better time than now when the country is grappling with its fair share of financial difficulty with its attendant impact on every sector of the economy, including the pharmaceuticals.

He said the colloquium served as a veritable plat-form for pharmacists across the country to examine the issues involved and therefore draw a roadmap towards achieving excellence in pharmaceutical service delivery in the country. The professor of pharmacy therefore reiterated the importance of all arms of the profession – hospitals, community, regulatory, academic, and industries, working together, hand in hand to provide what the society desperately need at this critical period of recession; looking at the importance of manufacturing for the health of the global economy and well-being of society

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia Guber: Education to receive priority attention, says Mascot Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu, has outlined his plans to revive the education sector in the State if elected. He said education was so critical to development and security that he would prioritise it as among the cardinal programmes of the APP administration in 2023. Kalu […]
News

Anambra: Monday sit-at-home must stop –Soludo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has maintained that with effect from Monday, April 4, all markets, schools, banks and motor parks around the state will resume normal activities.   He warned that with effect from the said date, any market leader or chairman, who failed to mobilize traders for Monday business in his market […]
News Top Stories

Falana faults move to send #EndSARS report to FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…asks Editors to challenge White Paper Human rights activist, Femi Falana, yesterday, slammed the Lagos State Government for saying it will refer certain aspects of the recommendations of the Judicial Panel on #EndSARS to the Federal Government. Falana, who yesterday spoke at the opening of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) South West Town Hall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica