PSN berates doctors over call to throw out University Teaching Hospital Bill

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has rejected the call by the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), seeking to throw out the Amendment Bill for University Teaching Hospitals, saying the job of administering hospitals ‘has nothing to do with surgical skills. The pharmacists argued that they should not be accorded their rightful treatment as the spirit of the amendment bill to the University Teaching Act was grounded in the belief that pharmacists, nurses, medical laboratory scientists and other health professionals are more versatile in their areas of patient care than physicians.

They said: “You do not bring in your wealth of experience as a specialist physician with a stethoscope to run the hospital system. It is the same with other specialist health professionals whether pharmacists, laboratory scientists or the other experts in the team.” Responding to the call in a press statement entitled: “Re: Bill For An Act to Amend The University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN 2004 Open all Frontiers of Restriction in Healthcare now”, the President of the PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, said all that will be needed to succeed would be the depth of administrative skills or deep managerial acumen.

The controversial bill entitled: “Bill for an Act to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc.) Act Cap U15 LFN 2004” and sponsored by Hon. Bamidele Salam representing Ede North/ Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State is seeking among other things, to change the nomenclature of the Head of Tertiary Health Institutions in Nigeria from Chief Medical Director, redefine the qualification of the Head of Tertiary Hospitals, and provide a definite tenure of office for the Heads of Tertiary Hospitals.

The Bill also seeks to include students of Health Sciences in the training programmes of Tertiary Hospitals, include hospitals established post-enactment of the extant legal framework in the schedule and for other related matters and restructure the composition of the Governing Boards of the Federal the medical doctors’ position, citing that MDCAN in what it described as a ‘very provocative statement’ canvassed better funding and improved infrastructure but failed to justify and account for whatever “little” Government makes available to its exclusive club members who live like oil sheikhs and merchants in our various cities and capitals.

“While MDCAN and NMA still live in the stone age that they own patients and are lords of the Manor in Healthcare, their global body the World Medical Association (WMA) incidentally led by one of them, Dr. Osahon Enabulele posits that the “Physician has an obligation to cooperate in the coordination of medically indicated care with other Healthcare providers treating the patients”. Noting that physicians have failed as heads of the hospitals in Nigeria, he said if they were good managers it would have impacted their private hospitals which ofteG fail under their business management. “The incumbent director general of the WHO is a scientist with a bias in microbiology.

This 1986 graduate of an Ethiopian University has no background in care provision, but he continues to succeed in his job at WHO because of his managerial expertise. “The gregarious socialisation of the respective components of the health sector which should be a confederacy of brotherhood has been annihilated by the likes of MDCAN and its acolytes.” He further accused the MDCAN, the NMA and others to have completely mutilated the configuration of their cultural historicity as regards a team concept as known globally.

