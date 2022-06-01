PSN calls for inclusion of pharmacists in higher medical hierarchy

Precious Yusuf The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has expressed its disappointments at the sidelining of other medical professionals from the higher hierarchy and management levels of the health system. While making this known at a luncheon held by the PSN, Lagos State Chapter recently, the Chairman of the PSN in Lagos, Gbolagade Iyiola urged the Federal Ministry of Health to let other health workers get to the peak of their careers and contribute their quota to develop country instead of being sidelined because they were not physicians. He also urged the Lagos State Government to include an independent Department of Pharmacy at the Lagos State University (LASU) to fill the gap created by shortage of pharmacists in the country. Iyiola pointed out that the first step in the right direction would be to amend the University Teaching Hospital Act which was passed by the National Assembly in 1985. “The existing University Teaching Hospital Act was a military creation which was invented as decree 10 of 1985. This piece of obnoxious legislation has been the albatross on the neck of our health system for 37 destructive years. It remains the foundation for the dangerous manipulation of physicians in Nigeria who with tacit support of government at all levels interpreted ‘medially qualified’ as a phraseology that implies bagging of MBBS or MBChB or its equivalent in whatever form. This clause has been employed in truncating normative civility in our collapsed health sector where physician emperors are foisted over all structures of healthcare at federal, state and local government levels. Prior to 1985, it was health administrators or managers who steer the ship of our various health workers to stick and excel in their areas of due competences,” Iyiola decried the system that kept pharmacists and other medical practitioners who were not medical doctors relegated to the background while their physician counterparts filled up all the top managerial positions in the health system. He praised the founding fathers of the nation who made sure that the country had a virile health system which produced strong health institutions like the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan acclaimed to be part of the top five health facilities in the commonwealth such that the famed Saudi Royal Family accessed healthcare there. It was administered by a Hospital Governor who was not necessarily a physician. With the physician take-over of the health system, the success stories changed into lamentations, and negative health indices began to be rampant in all parts of the country. Staggering infant mortality rates, poor under-5 mortality rate, high maternal mortality, morbidity and mortality index in the health system and collapsed infrastructures in hospitals have become the order of the day. Other problems that has been plaguing the health system in Nigeria include fake drug syndrome (as a result of the inexperience administration and management of the Federal Ministry of Health), incessant health workers strikes and diminished productivity which affected the quality of health being delivered to citizens and stagnation of wages, allowances and benefits of non-physician health workers. Iyiola accused the last three successive dispensations of Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Prof. Isaac Adewole and the incumbent, Dr. Osagie Enahire of having turned the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) into an official annex of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Secretariat.

