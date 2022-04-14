PSN calls for probe of DRF management at NOH Igbobi

Pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have called for the probe of the mismanagement of the drug revolving fund (DRF) at the National Orthopaedic Hospital (NOH), Igbobi. In a letter to the Minister of Health, signed by Prof. Cyril O. Usifoh, president of the PSN, the pharmacists called for the immediate commencement of the probe as planned without compromise, to avoid invocation of other options outside the realm of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH). Similarly, Usifoh has called on the FMoH to summon a round-table discussion on DRF which will include the chief medical directors (CMDs/medical directors (MDs), and the heads of departments (HODs) of Pharmacy of all the federal health institutions (FHIs) as earlier promised by the FMoH.

He said, “The PSN is open to further discussion on the sponsorship modalities of this round-table arrangement if the FMoH is constrained by a paucity of funds.” According to the PSN, the call became necessary after the unfortunate status quo at NOH, Igbobi, even after the initial call of the PSN to probe the mismanagement of the DRF at that federal health institution. Usifoh said that a preponderance of the CMDs and MDs have truncated the DRF scheme albeit for pecuniary interests in most of the 56 FHIs because the FMoH has been largely complicit in the modus operandi of this scheme which is also largely reflected on in the National Drug Policy 2005 document of the FMoH, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners.

“A particularly tragic scenario is the obvious stinking state of affairs at the NOH, Igbobi, where the DRF scheme was the benchmark because it was the most successful nationwide.” The DRF scheme at NOH, Igbobi was so strong that the Pharmacy Department built a three-storey office complex worth hundreds of millions of naira from the proceeds of its DRF without the building cost affecting the fortunes of the DRF. On the contrary, he said, “Today the DRF scheme at the NOH, Igbobi is now in shambles as the MD of the Hospital has manipulated the scheme to effectively handle procurement of drugs personally in the hospital.

“This led to petitions by the PSN to FMoH at different times until the FMoH directed a probe of the DRF at NOHIL, in August 2021.” The PSN noted: “That probe of the DRF which is yet to be effected has only encouraged the MD of the NOH, Igbobi to accelerate to the next phase of the agenda to completely annihilate the DRF at NOI, Igbobi by plotting to impose personal acolytes who can be subsumed to his whims and caprices to emerge as the director/HOD of the Pharmacy De-partment in the hospital.

“Our on-the-spot checks and routine surveillance suggests and confirms authoritatively that the MD, NOH, Igbobi has taken over the procurement of drugs in the hospital contrary to National Drug Policy 2005 (NDP) 2005 and extant Pharmacy and Drug laws.” Usifor said the inaction/action on the DRF Scheme by the FMoH has also encouraged further perversion of different procurement models in the FHIs.

“Today, the CMDs and MDs are emboldened to scheme out HODs in Pharmacy who do not submit to their absolute control and then go on to use their subordinates as well as other proxies to take over procurement of drugs in the FHIs all for their own pecuniary gains and interest. “The situation in the Pharmacy Department in FHIs has become so difficult that Pharmacists who work in these facilities can no longer justify the essence of their professionalism which is tragic.” The DRF was an integral part of the old decree 43 of 1989 which gave birth to the concept of the use of Essential Drugs in Public Hospitals in Nigeria.

