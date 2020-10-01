PSN seeks reinstatement of consultant pharmacist cadre in Lagos

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Charpter, have called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the suspension imposed on the consultant cadre for pharmacists in the employment of Lagos State.

Also, the PSN in Lagos State had urged Sanwo-Olu to fulfill his campaign promise to establish a College of Pharmacy approved by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) in Lagos State.

The Chairman of PSN, Lagos State Charpter, Gbolagade Iyiola, who made the call, said the discourse of a freshly approved consultant cadre for pharmacists by the Federal Government became the ideal time to call on the Lagos State Government (LASG), local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) to entrench the consultant pharmacist cadre earlier approved in 2018 by the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode but suspended across board in the state.

It will be recalled that in 2018, the Executive Council of the LASG had approved the consultancy cadre for pharmacists in the public sector but suspended same benefit package.

According to Iyiola, the suspension of the approved consultancy cadre in the state, was blamed on the alledged promptings of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

However, he noted that is the way it still stands till today under the current administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state.

He noted that the May 2018 approval of this cadre was negotiated between Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESUO)/PSN (Lagos State) and the LASG.

In a statement, Iyiola said, the former administration in Lagos sacrificed a well thought-out agreement it had with a coalition of organised labour (JOHESU) and a noble professional association (PSN Lagos) to enhance the whimsical and capricious propensities of NMA in matters that are ordinarily out of its jurisdiction.

“It is imperative to impress it on the progressive Sanwo-Olu led government that healthcare is driven by international best practices and therefore cannot be restricted to the humongous as well as insatiable appetite to regulate through slowing down the growth and development of other professions by Nigerian doctors.

He stated, “The Consultancy cadre for pharmacists is a reality across the globe from the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (U.S), France and Austria to African countries including Ghana, Sierra-Leone, Egypt and South Africa.”

According to him, the Consultancy cadre for pharmacists was largely driven by a need for pharmacists to have the right knowledge to help support our patients. “As challenges come with complications in patient therapy where care providers have to deal with multiple disease states in one patient, pharmacists must adequately respond by acquiring these competencies to bring deliverables in the value chain of healthcare delivery.”

However, he noted that it was mind boggling that the famed Centre of Excellence did not have a Pharmacy School when it is supposed to lead others in care provisioning for the over 20 million residents of Lagos State.

Iyiola said Nigeria needed to get it right in its entirety by appropriately and adequately mobilising the totality of its health workforce rather than continue to promote a selective, discriminatory and self-serving professional plan which will only continue to hurt health outcomes in the country.

The LASG must appreciate that non-discrimination is a passive characteristic of a relationship between physicians and pharmacists/other care-givers respect is something more active and positive that should guide relationships between physicians and pharmacists/other care-givers

