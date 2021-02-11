PSN to NASS: The misnomers in MDCN Bill must not stand

As the opposition against the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Repeal and Amendment Bill 2020 continues, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch, has urged the National Assembly to repeal the Bill because of glaring misnomers.

To this end, the association has also criticised the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe for aiding efforts to make the proposed amendment sail through.

Consequently, the PSN in Lagos, said the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan should call Dr. Oloriegbe to order because public trust places a sacred mandate on him to defend and protect the public interest at all times.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of PSN in Lagos State, Gbolagade Iyiola while condemning the actions, said such amendments could undermine the activities of its members and affect the smooth sale and dispensation of drugs in the country.

Condemning the move, Iyiola said that it was glaring that the registered medical practitioners under the auspices of MDCN tended to usurp the roles of members of PSN.

The statement partly reads, “We observe with dismay, the undisguised attempts by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, to force through the unimaginable sacrileges he and his medical collaborators had smuggled into the MDCN Bill 2020.”

Some of the specific areas of contention include:1.Section 42(1) Subject to subsection (4) of this Section, no person, other than a registered Medical Practitioner shall: (b) Take or use the title of Physician, Doctor or licentiate of medicine, medical practitioner or apothecary 42(2). Subject to Section (4) of this section, no person other than a registered Dental Surgeon shall (b) take or use the title of Dental Surgeon, Doctor, Dentist, Dental Officer or Dental Practitioner.

According to the PSN, it is the NUC by virtue of its enabling Act that has powers to draw and approve the curriculum of all academic programmes in Nigeria. “If the National Universities Commission (NUC) has graciously approved Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Physiotherapy and related programmes in the health sector, the MDCN has no statutory powers to decree that holders of these degrees and titles cannot bear the title of Doctors neither can such constitute an offence within the purview of law.

“There is a legion of undergraduate programmes globally today where appropriate authorities have approved titles including Doctor of Law, Doctor of Theology, and Doctor of Arts, etc. In the Health Sector, it is important to stress that Doctor based programmes are professional degrees and not academic degrees.

“For emphasis, the word ‘Doctor’ is derived from the Latin verb “Docere” meaning to teach or a scholar. Only university dons with Doctoral degrees normally teach in the universities. The Ph.D, Doctor of Philosophy is the highest graduate degree awarded by universities and in the most ideal of situations remains the cadre that should use the title Dr. Exclusively.”

The PSN therefore said the members of MDCN have no right to say that qualified and licensed pharmacists as well as optometrists and physiotherapists cannot be called ‘doctors.’

Also, the PSN, alerted about the inherent danger in allowing non-pharmacists to dispense medicines prescribed by registered medical practitioner or dental surgeon, noting that such process is against Part V of the Act establishment the PSN.

It, therefore called for the amendments in Section 45(3)(d), now Section 45(3)(e), whereby the MDCN wants registered medical practitioner, dental surgeon or a registered nurse to, under the supervision of a doctor or a dental surgeon, provide medicine in the absence of a registered pharmacist.

PSN noted that such unhealthy practice had caused a lot of danger in the health sector, asking why MDCN did not make provisions in the proposed draft before the National Assembly whereby other health professionals would do the duties of registered medical practitioners and dental surgeons in their absence.

“The PSN (Lagos State) strongly recommends that (this) Section 45(3)(e) (where non-pharmacists will dispense drugs) be completely expunged. This can be rationalised for the following reasons.”

Listing the reasons, it said, “ A)The spirit of the relevant Pharmacy Acts vis the Poison & Pharmacy Act in Part IIISections 7 & 8 and the PCN Act CAP P.17 LFN 2004 in Section 1(1)(d) gives the PCN a specific approbation in law to regulate and control Pharmacy practice in all its aspects and ramifications in Nigeria.

According to the PSN, healthcare remains a global and internationally driven practice. One of the golden rules and norms in the prescribing and dispensing of drugs is that both the prescriber and the dispenser of medicines are forbidden to have pecuniary interest or gain so that the patient enjoys the best clinical decision that must be made by the prescriber.

“It is interesting that in the MDCN draft bill, no consideration or thought was put in print for a next line of action in the absence of the Medical Doctor or Dentist.

Specifically, there was no clause to allow Nurses or any other practitioner to step in the shoes of the Doctor/Dentist which would have been within the jurisdiction of the MDCN. Rather strangely, the MDCN Bill seeks to give Doctors/Dentists a loophole in the private sector especially to continue the many years of reckless use of drugs through untrained hands.”

The pharmacy body therefore, challenged the National Assembly to stop further deliberation on some sections of the Bill which are already matters of litigation at the law court.

Furthermore, “The PSN (Lagos State) called on the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to invoke Order 11 of its Rules of Proceedings, while the House of Representatives invokes Rule7 Section 1(15) of its Rules of Proceedings to step down further consideration of Sections 45(3)(e) and Section 47 which attempts to interpret ‘medically qualified’ persons in Nigeria, because both provision are matters of litigation pending in the Court of Appeal in the Lagos and Ibadan respectively.”

