PSN to partner A’Ibom on research for medicinal plants

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Akwa Ibom State branch has called on the commissioner for agriculture in the state to partner with the society in providing a research farm for medicinal plant cultivation in the state. Speaking during a courtesy call on the commissioner, Dr Offiong Samuel Offor, PSN state Chairman, Dr Akwaowoh Akpabio stated that the state is blessed with many medicinal plants. He explained that most synthetic drugs have their origin in plants and animals. Akpabio opined that corn and cassava starch can be processed into pharmaceutical starch.

He noted that the ministry of agriculture is saddled with the responsibility to plan, devise and implement the state policies on agricultural resources; hence the move to collaborate with the ministry in areas of medicinal plants cultivation, research and development. The PSN chairman said such collaboration will further improve the utilization of untapped benefits of medicinal plants in healthcare services in the state and the country at large. Akpabio also stated that the research and development will also help in the development of high-standard active pharmaceutical ingredients from various plant and animal sources.

This, the PSN chairman believes will grow the industrialisation agenda of the present administration. He also used the medium to invite the commissioner to her 2022 Pharmacy week which is scheduled to hold in October 2022. Responding, the commissioner for agriculture thanked the PSN chairman for the visit. She hinted at her ministry’s readiness to immediately commence the paperwork for the research farm which she noted was apt and timely.

 

