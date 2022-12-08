Health

PSN urges NAFDAC to establish effective system of disposing expired drugs

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Cyril O. Usifoh has called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to establish a better and more effective system of disposing expired drugs. He disclosed this during the PSN recent courtesy visit to the acting Director General (DG) of NAFDAC, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze Usifoh reiterated that some of the suggestions being made by PSN were long overdue to have been worked on and would help to put the current NAFDAC administration on the right path.

He said NAFDAC has to monitor the process of disposal of expired drugs as it exposes members of the society to risk of using such drugs as the distributors would not want to record any losses. “In the last few months, there has been a silent but raging war on the disposal of expired drugs and unwholesome food substances because of directives that those in possession of such should pay fees to NAFDAC for their disposal. The PSN views this development as one that will catalyse the recycling of expired drugs for use in the health system if not well managed now.

The stakeholder who has expired consignment loses money and it is unthinkable to expect such a person to submit to a system where he loses more due to payment of tariffs to the government. It is in this light we call on the management of NAFDAC to have a rethink on this subject matter moving forward,” Usifoh explained. He then went on to address the need for proper classification of drugs so as to prevent abuse of certain drugs. Usifoh said NAFDAC needed to take into cognisance that new realities have surfaced which they have to take into consideration before classifying drugs.

“As far back as the Dora Akunyili days at NAFDAC, there were firm resolutions to delineate drugs into cadres including over-the-counter, pharmacist initiated medicines, and prescription-only medicines. These classifications have become more expedient in view of recent advances in other climes where pharmacists are approved to carry out limited prescriptions of medicines. “Even here in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on the prompting of some foreign donor agencies now canvass the sales of antibiotics like amoxil in patent medicine shops to treat pneumonia.

Technically, we are saying PPMVL holders can sell antibiotics without prescriptions, but we hamstring registered pharmacies and other facilities. It is therefore appropriate to deal with this situation once and for all to ensure professionalism in our endeavours,” he said. Usifoh concluded by asking the acting DG of NAFDAC to allow the society to work with her so as to move the country forward and increase the number of healthy persons in the country.

“I am submitting that I feel much at home in making this presentation in these well protected nourished chambers. The PSN will work with your office and we shall insist this becomes the most outstanding and glorious dispensation in the annals of the leadership of NAFDAC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

On World AIDS Day, AHF-Nigeria Urges Everyone to Keep Fighting ‘The Other Pandemic’

Posted on Author Reporter

    While COVID-19 has devastated communities worldwide and remained in the spotlight since last year, the world must keep fighting to protect gains made against HIV/AIDS — a pandemic that has been raging for over 30 years and remains a global public health crisis. Ahead of the December 1 commemoration of World AIDS Day 2020, […]
Health

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease, the city’s coronavirus task force said. The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest […]
Health

WHO: Two-thirds of people in Africa may have had COVID

Posted on Author Reporter

  The global average of true infection numbers is believed to be 16 times higher than the number of confirmed reported cases – but could have been 97 times higher in Africa, WHO says.     More than two-thirds of people living in Africa may have contracted COVID-19 over the past two years, about 97 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica