PSN urges NAFDAC to establish effective system of disposing expired drugs

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Cyril O. Usifoh has called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to establish a better and more effective system of disposing expired drugs. He disclosed this during the PSN recent courtesy visit to the acting Director General (DG) of NAFDAC, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze Usifoh reiterated that some of the suggestions being made by PSN were long overdue to have been worked on and would help to put the current NAFDAC administration on the right path.

He said NAFDAC has to monitor the process of disposal of expired drugs as it exposes members of the society to risk of using such drugs as the distributors would not want to record any losses. “In the last few months, there has been a silent but raging war on the disposal of expired drugs and unwholesome food substances because of directives that those in possession of such should pay fees to NAFDAC for their disposal. The PSN views this development as one that will catalyse the recycling of expired drugs for use in the health system if not well managed now.

The stakeholder who has expired consignment loses money and it is unthinkable to expect such a person to submit to a system where he loses more due to payment of tariffs to the government. It is in this light we call on the management of NAFDAC to have a rethink on this subject matter moving forward,” Usifoh explained. He then went on to address the need for proper classification of drugs so as to prevent abuse of certain drugs. Usifoh said NAFDAC needed to take into cognisance that new realities have surfaced which they have to take into consideration before classifying drugs.

“As far back as the Dora Akunyili days at NAFDAC, there were firm resolutions to delineate drugs into cadres including over-the-counter, pharmacist initiated medicines, and prescription-only medicines. These classifications have become more expedient in view of recent advances in other climes where pharmacists are approved to carry out limited prescriptions of medicines. “Even here in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on the prompting of some foreign donor agencies now canvass the sales of antibiotics like amoxil in patent medicine shops to treat pneumonia.

Technically, we are saying PPMVL holders can sell antibiotics without prescriptions, but we hamstring registered pharmacies and other facilities. It is therefore appropriate to deal with this situation once and for all to ensure professionalism in our endeavours,” he said. Usifoh concluded by asking the acting DG of NAFDAC to allow the society to work with her so as to move the country forward and increase the number of healthy persons in the country.

“I am submitting that I feel much at home in making this presentation in these well protected nourished chambers. The PSN will work with your office and we shall insist this becomes the most outstanding and glorious dispensation in the annals of the leadership of NAFDAC.”

