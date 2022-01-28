Arts & Entertainments

Psquare set to drop first song in five years

The Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, are set to release their first collaborative song since their controversial split five years ago. The duo parted ways in 2017 after a disagreement on the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as manager. Last November, they ended the feud, and thereafter held their first headline concert in December. The duo took to their individual Instagram pages to share a photo of themselves alongside a terse post urging fans to anticipate the project. “You’re ready? …incoming,” the post reads.

Peter had earlier blamed the constant comparison from fans — over who is better between the duo — as part of the reasons they broke up. “For those trying to troll us, if it is painful for you, it’s not painful for us. You guys don’t matter anymore. Let me say it openly if you are a P-Square angry fan, you guys don’t matter anymore.

It’s not about you guys anymore, it’s about us. Go and deal with your sour,” he had said. “Don’t let me hit on you guys because you guys don’t even deserve it. Because you guys are among the people that contributed to the break-up. Two brothers doing their own thing, you try to say one is better than one. Una don get wetin una want.”

 

