PTAD battles underwriters over N44bn legacy funds

RECOVERY

The directorate has filed action under the undefended list procedure for recovery of the legacy funds and assets

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is battling to recover over N44 billion legacy pension assets in custody of underwriters. This was, as fresh disclosure unearthed the sum of N8.5 billion said to be in the account of Nicon Insurance Plc as of 2004 before the corporation was sold to the core investor in 2005. The N8.5 billion represents total contribution of 88 different agencies of government as pension.

A Nicon insurance pensioner, and Chairman, Association of Nicon Insurance Plc Pensioners, Elder Awa Mmaju, confirmed the amount to New Telegragh in Abuja on the sidelines of PTAD’S press briefing last week. “The N8.5 billion represents the total pension and annuity contributed by 88 agencies of government.

The practice then was that agencies of government were made to be remitting these funds to Nicon Insurance, out of which Nicon paid pension and gratuities of retired employees of any of the 88 agencies. “The money was in custody of Nicon up until government sold it in 2005. What happened to it,” Elder Mmaju inquired. He told New Telegraph that Nicon Insurance pensioners were owed six years pension arrears and not 11 months as stated by PTAD.

He expressed confidence in the management of PTAD to clear the backlog, noting that the N8.5 billion he revealed to be in custody of Nicon should be tracked and deployed to offset the lingering backlog of pension arrears. “They paid us from 2017 till date, what we have left as unpaid arrears is from 2011 to 2017, which is about six years of outstanding arrears,” he said.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, said N44 billion pension assets were in possession of underwriters. She said the agency had entered into litigation with affected underwriters to take possession of the fund, adding that the recovery of legacy funds and assets was her top priority.

“As we speak, we have our assets, legacy funds in the sum of N44 billion in the hands of underwriters. Mr. President has been paying pensioners from consolidated revenue fund account. I’m working hard to ensure before 2023 we will be able to clear years of pension liability,” she noted.

“PTAD is working assiduously on the recovery of legacy funds and assets in the custody of 12 insurance underwriters belonging to the defunct agencies. They were previously responsible for the pension payments to Federal Government parastatals and universities.”

“Out of the 12 insurance underwriters identified by the directorate, which are in custody of legacy funds and assets, the directorate has filed an action under the undefended list procedure for the recovery of legacy funds and assets against four insurance underwriters namely,Goldlink Insurance Plc, Unic Insurance Plc, Standard Al-liance Life Insurance Plc and Niger Insurance Plc. Two out of the four cases have been decided in favour of the directorate.

“The Federal High Court, Lagos, gave judgment in the case against Goldlink Insurance Plc in favour of PTAD to the tune of N1.23 billion, being the outstanding balance of the Federal Government legacy funds and assets in the custody of the defendant with 10 per cent post-judgment interest until the judgment sum is fully liquidated; and On April 2, 2019, the Federal High Court, Lagos, entered judgment in favour of the directorate in the sum of N829.78 million, being outstanding balance of the Federal Government legacy funds and assets in the custody of Unic Insurance,”she added.

