PTAD boss encourages staff on innovation

The wave of top level confirmation of appointment and success in 2020 promotion exercise for 15 senior and junior levels in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been commended by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme.

A statement by Head, Corporate Communications, PTAD, Olugbenga Ajayi, stated that two acting directors were confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed. Ejikeme, while congratulating the promoted staff, said the process reaffirmed that management was committed to recognise hard work and career progression of PTAD staff, pointing out that it was also an elevation to higher level of responsibility to the service that will justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Federal Government confirmed Alhaji Abdullah Abubakar, who was Acting Director, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Mrs. Theodora Amechi, who was Acting Director, Police Pension Department (PPD), as substantive directors. The executive secretary also encouraged officers, who were not successful in the exercise, not to be demoralised on the outcome of the result but to work hard in the next promotion exercise. To the successful staff, she implored them to work as a team and bring new ideas and innovation to the system that will further strengthen the activities of the directorate.

