Business

PTAD boss encourages staff on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The wave of top level confirmation of appointment and success in 2020 promotion exercise for 15 senior and junior levels in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been commended by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme.

A statement by Head, Corporate Communications, PTAD, Olugbenga Ajayi, stated that two acting directors were confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed. Ejikeme, while congratulating the promoted staff, said the process reaffirmed that management was committed to recognise hard work and career progression of PTAD staff, pointing out that it was also an elevation to higher level of responsibility to the service that will justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Federal Government confirmed Alhaji Abdullah Abubakar, who was Acting Director, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Mrs. Theodora Amechi, who was Acting Director, Police Pension Department (PPD), as substantive directors. The executive secretary also encouraged officers, who were not successful in the exercise, not to be demoralised on the outcome of the result but to work hard in the next promotion exercise. To the successful staff, she implored them to work as a team and bring new ideas and innovation to the system that will further strengthen the activities of the directorate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Airlines enhance onboard disinfection to reduce risks

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

saniNew findings support airlines’ extensive cleaning practice that requires cabins be thoroughly sanitised prior to boarding, WOLE SHADARE writes SAFETY Getting on a plane is safer than in a car or getting in an Uber or ride-sharing or any other form of public transportation, according to aviation experts. They said it had been proven, over […]
Business

Harvest losses: Institute set to boost food storage

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the quality of food across the country, the Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has commenced the use of hermetic steel drums for the storage of dried durable products for households by Nigerian farmers. This, the agency said, is aim to reduce post-harvest losses by ensuring […]
Business

Ministry reinstates Okonkwo as SSAEAC President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has reinstated President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Chris Okonkwo, prematurely retired from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Recall that the SSAEAC President was prematurely retired by the former Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, vide a letter dated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica