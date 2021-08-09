PTAD clears African Alliance of indebtedness

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has cleared African Alliance Insurance Plc after the legacy life insurer settled its outstanding indebtedness to the directorate.

A statement by the Brand, Media and Communications Manager, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Bankole Banjo, noted that consequently, the directorate had presented the widely acclaimed foremost life insurer with a certificate of non-indebtedness at a brief presentation in Abuja.

At the presentation, the Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, while handing over the certificate to a team of senior management staff from African Alliance, commended the leadership of the company for its commitment to settling the debts against all odds.

She said: “My congratulations goes to the MD and her team for this uncommon accomplishment. While we thank African Alliance Insurance Plc for her commitment towards the liquidation of this lingering debt within the shortest period of time by the current MD, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, we must add, without fear of contradiction, that the Directorate would not hesitate to approach African Alliance Insurance Plc for further clarification on legacy funds and assets whenever the need arise.”

In her response, Ojemudia thanked the almighty God for making the settlement of the debt possible whilst acknowledging the unflinching support of the board as well as the drive of the in-house committee on PTAD. “With God, all things are possible.

And with a Board like ours, ably led by the inimitable banker and financial guru, Dr. Anthony Okocha, impossible is nothing. I am grateful for the Board support throughout this process, indeed, their support was the sail under our wings.

I must not forget to thank my team, especially our amazing and reliable Executive Director, Finance, Mrs Olabisi Adekola, for working assiduously with the PTAD Committee, as we call them in-house, to make this happen.

