PTAD: Filling nationwide verification gap with ‘I’m Alive app’

After a year of test running in which 50,000 pensioners participated, PTAD is set to deploy the use of technology to replace physical appearance of pensioners for verification exercise, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Relief beckons on Nigerian pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) The succor is coming after many years of enduring traumatic pain. Before now, senior citizens (dignified name for pensioners) traveled thousands of kilometers from their abode to designated venues of data/ verification capturing exercise. The exercise, without doubt, exert enormous pressure on their already weak bodied and a drain on their lean purses. Besides the toll, which such long hours of journey exert on their weak bodies, few of the unlucky pensioners encountered road fatalities. Road fatalities could either be accident or other road tragedies not limited to bandits’ attacks or armed robbery. Such risks associated with onspot capturing/ verification exercise at the designated centers by PTAD are inexhaustible. Over time, senior citizens not only grumbled about having to commute with pains, from remote villages to the city center, they craved for dignified treatment.

I’m Alive solution

To qualify under Defined Benefit Scheme, data verification and capturing exercise are mandatory for new and existing pensioners. The exercise is periodically reviewed at the discretion of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). For an average pensioner in his 60s and above, it’s a drilling exercise. To cushion the effects associated with physical presence of pensioners for data verification, PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, last October, introduced the innovative solution – ‘I’m Alive confirmation solution. The app helps pensioners get verified from the comfort of their homes with just a few clicks. With the facial recognition biometric technologies, the app verifies pensioners seamlessly. At the launch of the app, PTAD tested it with 50,000 pensioners in the pilot phase. The 50,000 pensioners were randomly selected from the four operational departments of the Directorate. At the launch, Ejikeme had said that the purpose and focus of the app was to enable PTAD to continuously update its pensioners’ database as a means of ascertaining verified pensioners that are alive and should continue to receive their monthly pension without hassle. The app simply requires a pensioner to use any of two technology devices, laptop or smartphone, to capture himself or herself and upload same to PTAD verified channel with relevant data. It is a seamless exercise that has taken off excruciating burden of physical appearance, hitherto, placed on pensioners. The process entails a pensioner logging on to PTAD’s website, using a smart phone/computer system, and clicking on the “I’m alive” icon. It demands from pensioner to enter his pensioner’ number; bank.account number and his photo taken with his smartphone or laptop. The photo is validated with the. existing picture in the PTAD database. Aliveness process check is completed by pensioner moving his/her face to follow the moving object on the screen. Confirmation page then displays successful. The pensioner receives an SMS notification signaling successful completion of process.

Nationwide rollout

Nearly one year after a test run with 50,000 randomly selected pensioners, and intensive training administered to union executives and pension desk officers on the use of the application, PTAD last week confirmed plan to roll out the app nationwide. Its rollout nationwide before the end of 2022 will put an end to physical data verification of pensioners. The last batch of training for union executives and pension desk officers for the South-South, South-East and South-West parts of the country completed their training last week. The one for North-Central, North-Wes, and the North-East zones of the country had long been completed. Speaking at the occasion, Ejikeme underscored the importance of the training. “The training programme on the “I’m alive confirmation solution, organised for our pension union executives and pension desk officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of pensioners, who retired under the Defined Benefit Scheme, is a serious segment of the programme. “You may recall that PTAD launched the “I AM ALIVE” Confirmation Solution in October 2021 and commenced the pilot phase with 50,000 pensioners randomly selected from the four operational departments in the Directorate. “At the launch, we explained the purpose and focus of the solution and the need for PTAD to continuously update its pensioner database as a means of ascertaining verified pensioners that are alive and should continue to receive their monthly pension,” she said. She announced that the pilot programme, which was intended to test the applicability, ease of usage and user-adaptation of the solution, had ended successfully, and that PTAD was ready for the full rollout of the application to all pensioners. “You will recall that during the stakeholder engagements we held last year and early this year, I indicated our intention to train our union executives and pension desk officers on the use of the. application. “This is a critical step towards preparing our pensioners to be fully conversant with the use of the application. “We believe that once the Union Executives and PDOs can confidently use the application, they can support our efforts to educate our pensioners and provide guidance and hand-holding where necessary for them to easily carry out their “I AM ALIVE” Confirmation.” In an interview with journalists at venue of training of pension desk officers, Ejikeme said the agency was targeting end of the year as tentative time for final roll out. “I’m Alive is for people, pensioners we have already verified who are on our data base. If you are an eligible defined benefit scheme, and you are not on our database you can’t take part in I’m alive. “Right now, in terms of pensioners on our pay roll, we have about 225,000 pensioners. It keeps changing. It’s a dynamic thing. If we get report of pensioner dying, we are removing them from our pay roll, as we are able to verify and capture new pensioners, because there are new pensioners not yet on our payroll. “The percentage is very low. As we get those ones it will affect the number we have at the end of the day. With regards to date of roll out; we are looking at the end of year 2022. That is our target.”

Train the trainers

In a detailed explanation on the essence of training pension desk officers and union executives, Dr. Ejikeme said train the trainers’ exercise was imperative. “You asked the essence of the training right? Training is very important because you realize that our pensioners are senior citizens. “A lot of them are not used to technology. In order to get this to be successful, we need to create awareness. This awareness has to be appropriate. “We have to make sure we are training some people who are going to help these people. So, what we are doing now is to train the focal person who will help us within the community to help these pensioners confirm their aliveness if they can’t do it for themselves. If after this training we will now announce the roll out date. “We want to first of us make sure that everybody understands what we are going to do. If you remove a pensioner who is alive from the payroll because he did not confirm his aliveness you know what that means. We take this training very seriously,” she said. “The training has been organised to first give an understanding of why we are deploying “I’m Alive,” what we expect as the impact and benefits to be derived, and what we see as likely challenges. “We will also explain the role we believe that union executives and pension desk officers should play,” she added.

Last line

There is no doubt that the app is an awesome innovation that will ease pensioners’ plight as they will, henceforth, get verified from the comfort of their homes with just a few clicks.

