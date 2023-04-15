PTAD flags off IAAC verification for police, others, to flush out ghost pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Friday unveiled self capturing technology for government’s pensioners, starting with retired policemen with a view to flushing out ghost and dead government pensioners under the Directorate. Flagged off by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, the technology dubbed, ‘I’m Alive’ Confirmation Solution (IAAC), will be used for verification exercise that will begin with the Police Directorate between April 14 and October 13. The IAAC is an online application designed to enable pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme to easily confirm they’re still alive from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhoods, using either a smartphone or a computer system. Ejikeme said this will help to reduce the cost of the old field verification method. Speaking at the photo unveiling of the ‘I’m Alive’ Confirmation Solution (IAAC) at the agency headquarters in Abuja, she said: “Continuing with periodic field verifications to ascertain whether the pensioners are alive is not only expensive both for the Pensioners and government but is also a stressful exercise for our senior citizens. Looking for a solution that would eliminate field verifications became imperative and gave birth to the I Am Alive Confirmation (IAAC) Solution. We wish to use this opportunity to assure our esteemed pensioners that the ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation solution has been designed with their utmost welfare in mind leveraging on accuracy, reliability, user -friendliness and convenience.