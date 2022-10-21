PTAD makes final payment of N7.05bn to 4,691 ex- NICON Insurance, Delta Steel employees

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday completed the liquidation of the 56-month pension liabilities of NICON Insurance Plc. and Delta Steel Company exworkers, withafinalpayment of N7.05 billion PTAD also said it is working towards offsetting the 63-month inherited pension liability owed to the ex-workers of NITEL/MTEL and their next-of-kin. ExecutiveSecretaryChioma Ejikeme, who confirmed the development at a press briefingsaid, putthenumbe of beneficiaries at 4,691.

The ex-NICON insurance workers that benefitted are 1,043, withthoseof DeltaSteel 3,048. Ejikemesaid as of the time the agency took over their pension liabilities in 2017, the agency neither received any pension funds nor assets to meet the huge unfunded liabilities inherited. She said they worked assiduously to verify, validate, compute and enrol most of the ex-workers for a monthly pension. Accordingtoher, the one-off paymentwasmadeas appropriate to those whose severance benefits were so structured.

Ejikeme said: “Since 2017, PTAD has been liquidating the unfunded pension liabilities of these agencies. Recall that as of December 2021, PTAD completely liquidated the inherited pension liabilities for the New Nigerian newspaper, Nigeria Re- Insurance Corporation, and made one-off payments to SavannahSugar, Aluminium Smelter Company beneficiaries and their next of kin as well as the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company’s beneficiaries and their next of kin, and settled some months of arrears for others. “Today is another landmark in the management of defunct Agency Pensioners.

PTAD is delighted to announce with immense pleasurethecompleteliquidation of the outstanding 56-month inherited pension liabilities for NICON Insurance (100 months) and the balance of 49 months owed ex-workers of Delta Steel Company (96 months) totalling N7, 053,150,468.14. She put the inherited unfunded liabilities of defunct agencies at inception at N95 billion. Ejikeme said: “Currently these defunct agencies have a total monthly pension bill of N2. 2 billion and an annual bill of N62. 07 billion, representing 44% of the total monthly/annual pension bill of the Parastatals Pension Department.”

She said they had settled a total of N39 billion of the inherited N95 billion with N3. 4 billion of this amount making up one-off payments.” Aside from complete liquidation of the inherited liabilities, the PTAD chief said they had paid over N8.5 billion as accumulated arrears of pensions and gratuities to pensioners of the Civil Service Pension Department and the nextof- kin of deceased pensioners through the Expanded Computation Project. She also said they got approval to on board ex-workers of Assurance Bank and Nigeria National Shipping Line on monthly payroll as well as completing payment of 126 months’ inherited liabilities due to ex-workers of the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, and payment of the 219-month inherited liabilities to ex-workers of the New Nigeria. Ejikemeaddedthatthe603 verified ex-workers of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria(ALSCON) and620 ex-workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and ex-PHCN workers also benefitted.

