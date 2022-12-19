the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).
PTAD pays 11,145 Nitel/Mtel pensioners N12.39bn arrears

The Federal Government has paid 11,145 pensioners of the defunct NITEL/Mtel their 15-month pension arrears totalling N12.39 billion. The payment was confirmed over the weekend by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). Executive Secretary Chioma Ejikeme explained that the 15-month payment is part of the outstanding 63 months of inherited un- PTAD pays 11,145 Nitel/Mtel pensioners N12.39bn arrears funded pension liabilities to the pensioners. In 2018 and after 12 years of uncertainty post-privatization, the PTAD boarded the ex-workers to the monthly pension payroll in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible pensioners get their entitlements. At the outset, the inherited unfunded pension liability stood at 84-months. The PTAD cleared 36 months out of the inherited arrears, with 1 month in 2019; 6 months in 2020; 14 months in 2021 and 15 months in 2022.

 

