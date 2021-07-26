PTAD pays 18-month increment to DBS pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid an additional nine months of consequential adjustment arrears occasioned by the new minimum wage increase of 2019 to Civil Service Pension Department Pensioners and six months of the same arrears to Parastatals, Police, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department Pensioners.

This brings the paid pension so far to a total of 18 months out of the 24 months arrears of the pension increment. The Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this in her response to the commendations from pensioners on the payment of the arrears.

It would be recalled that in May, 2021, the Directorate implemented the consequential adjustment on pensions as a result of the minimum wage Increment of 2019 and commenced payment of arrears to the pensioners of the four operational departments as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Civil Service Pensioners were paid nine months of the arrears while Parastatals, Police and Customs Immigration and Prisons pensioners were paid 12 monhs arrears in May.

With this payment, each of the pensioners in the four operational departments would have a balance of 6 months arrears left to be paid.

According to the ES, the payment is to further support DBS pensioners, especially during this festive period of the celebration of this year’s Eid el Kabir.

While wishing all Muslim pensioners a happy Eid El Kabir, she promised to continue to support and promote the welfare of the senior citizens in accordance with the mandate of the directorate.

