PTAD pays N6.2bn pension

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it paid N6.2 billion as pension arrears to 16,210 pensioners. The clearance, it said in a statement, preceded an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise undertaken by it with a to clearing all pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for civil service pensioners and their next of kin (NoK). A PTAD statement Tuesday night said: “So far, the directorate has been able to review, compute, recompute and pay N6.2 billion to 16,210 pensioners as a result of this project. “This is in fulfilment of the promise made by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, when she declared a state of emergency on the payment of outstanding entitlements to Pensioners, and set-up an expanded project team to ramp up on the computation of benefits for all verified Civil Service Pensioners.” According to the executive secretary, the project is targeted at reducing the number of complaints received by the Directorate on short payments, qualified pensioners not on payroll and other outstanding benefits to the pensioners and the next of kin of deceased pensioners.

