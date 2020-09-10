PTAD pays pensioners N96bn in 12 months

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has paid over N96 billion between July 2019 and August 2020 to pensioners across all operational departments. It also said it had paid over N77 billion as monthly pensions to 244,643 pensioners as at July 2020, 87,842 pensioners were paid N19 billion as arrears and gratuities and over N670 million paid to 418 Next of Kins of deceased pensioners.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, confirmed payment updates yesterday in Abuja at the directorate’s press briefing. She said the payments includey the balance of 33 per cent arrears for the parastatal pensioners, which had been outstanding since 2010, but was fully paid to the pensioners and NoKs in November/ December 2019. She said the directorate cleared parts of the inherited liabilities in December 2019 and the second and third quarters of 2020.

The PTAD boss confirmed the names of agencies whose part of liabilities were offset to include, New Nigeria Newspapers, and had paid 12 months arrears to 501 pensioners in 2019 , NICON Insurance was paid 12 months arrears to 1,038 pensioners in 2019; pensioners of Nig-Reinsurance was paid 12 months arrears to 287 pensioners in 2019, 3,651 pensioners of Delta Steel Company paid 12 month arrears in 2019; NITEL 11,331 pensioners got one month arrears in 2019 and 306 NAHCO pensioners got one off payment pledging that payment will continue in batches in 2020.

Shedding light on the controversy that trailed the payment to firmer NAHCO employees, PTAD boss denied the involvement of the agency in the computation of the amount paid. She said the Bureau of Pubic Enterprises (BPE) in conjunction with the management of NAHCO worked out the amount paid to former employees of the organisation.

