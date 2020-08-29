News

PTAD to strike out 21,227 unverified pensioners from payroll

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), yesterday said it was in the process of striking out 21, 227 names of unverified Parastatal Pensioners from payroll. The action is taken against affected pensioners that refused to present themselves for verification.

The exercise will take effect from October. PTAD said a list of the affected pensioners had bee n given to the Pension Unions/ Associations/ Agencies and Institutes since July 2020 for dissemination and sensitization of their members and to give a feedback to the Directorate.

A statement issued yesterday by PTAD quoted its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, as saying that the affected Parastatal Pensioners were those that did not turn up for the Directorate’s 2019 Parastatal Pensions Department (PaPD) nationwide and In-house verification exercises.

The affected neither submitted documentary request for mobile verification nor registered as Diaspora Pensioners. She said in 2019, a wellpublicized PaPD verification exercise for all Federally Funded Parastatals, Agencies and Institutes under the Defined Benefit Scheme was conducted throughout the six geo-political zones of the country including Lagos and Abuja. In each zone including Lagos and Abuja, conducive centres located at strategic and accessible locations were provided to carry out the exercise for an average period of two weeks.

A total of 32 centres were provided for the exercise which ran from April to November, 2019. During the programme that lasted for many months, the National Assembly, especially House of Representatives Committee on Pension and Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service provided legislative oversight support throughout the exercise. The Pension Unions were also part of the stakeholders that mobilised and monitored their members for the exercise. Furthermore, the Government Anti-fraud Agencies such as EFCC, ICPC, DSS and Police Force were on ground to monitor and provide support for the exercise.

Ejikeme said, at the end of the verification exercise, a total of 76,064 Parastatals’ Pensioners were verified and documented. In addition, the Directorate organised a further mop-up verification exercise, through continuous In- House verification for those that could not be verified during the field exercise in PTAD offices in Lagos and Headquarters, Abuja where a total of 3,150 additional pensioners were verified and documented.

The PTAD said: “The Documented Diaspora Pensioners and Pensioners, who requested for mobile verification, but have not yet been verified, have also been added to the documented Pensioners pending when it would be convenient for them to be verified.”

“After one year of the completion of the exercise, it is logical to remove those that could not be verified and documented in order for the Directorate to maintain a credible payroll. A total of 21,227 names are to be removed from the payroll with effect from October 2020.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC ‘hopeful’ vaccine becomes available in 12 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday revealed that a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus will be ready in the next six to 12 months. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during the virtual weekly briefing of the African Centre for Disease Control, said there were a lot of […]
News

Ismyto luxury fashion couture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Are you looking for a side hustle with no capital,have you been selling before and your supplier has been cheating you, Ismyto luxury group is here to build your courage and strength to start a business. A group where you will get amazing wholesale deal on lovely designs of jewelry and accessories at a […]
News

Deputy Speaker, 2 lawmakers, other members-elect declare for Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and two other lawmakers under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared their support and loyalty for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.   The latest development, some political pundits noted, had caused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: