PTF: 44m Nigerians qualify for COVID-19 vaccines

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, yesterday said about 44 million Nigerians would qualify to receive the Pfizer approved vaccines against COVID-19 infection.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who briefed Nigerian governors at their 22nd virtual meeting in Abuja, said those who qualified included medical personnel and the most vulnerable group among which are those over 50 years of age. Aliyu expressed concerns over low testing rates in most of the states of the country. According to him, the PTF would embark on “COVID19 Testing Week” in which 450 tests would be conducted in each of the 774 local government areas over a two-week period.

He solicited the cooperation of the governors especially for the funding of the exercise money for which is expected to be sourced from the COVID-19 fund disbursed to the states by the Federal Government. Aliyu appealed to the governors to remain vigilant and keep their treatment centres open. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, promised that the state chief executives would “keep active and operational the state COVID -19 Task Force Teams and Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) in addition to ensuring the prompt release of funds as outlined in the state Incidence Action Plans (IAP).” Fayemi further added that the state governors would ramp up COVID-19 testing across the country, and support the planned ‘COVID-19 Testing Week’ to be launched by the PTF.

