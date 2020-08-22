News

PTF blames nonchalant attitude for COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, has lambasted the relaxed attitude of Nigerians as the reason for the country’s failure to have halted the spread of the pandemic on them. Mustapha made this assertion during a briefing of the COVID-19 PTF in Abuja. He revealed that everything was put in place to stop the pandemic from spreading as much as it has in the country.

The only thing missing was the right attitude. He said: “Our biggest challenge has been the attitude of Nigeria; that is our biggest challenge.” While reflecting on the fact that confirmed cases in the country have exceeded 50,000 with the death toll just 15 cases shy of 1,000, the PTF boss bemoaned that Nigerians are selfish without realising that rights came with “correspondent responsibilities”.

He added: “We would have flattened the curve. We would have dampened this ravaging virus by now if we had just complied with the simple instructions.” Another area Mustapha took up issues with Nigerians is in testing. Since the first case of the pandemic was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27; and as Nigeria struggled to contain the spread; there have been concerns about the country’s testing capacity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]
News

Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated […]
News

California sets one-day record increase in coronavirus deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  California on Tuesday set another grim record in coronavirus deaths, increasing by 171, the largest one-day rise since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally of county data. With over 473,000 total confirmed cases, California is the worst-hit state in the country and added 10,000 new cases on Tuesday. New York still has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: