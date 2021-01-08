News

PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television to drive awareness.

Other world leaders have already been inoculated live to convince their people on the desirability of the vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus. Those leaders who have made themselves available to be publicly inoculated include United States President-elect, Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, who made this disclosure yesterday at a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, appealed to Nigerians not to be hesitant on the vaccines when they arrive as key government officials like president, VP and the SGF will take it first on live TV.

Concerning the prioritization of vaccines and strategic country leadership, the primary healthcare agency boss said, “what it means is that on Tuesday, I had mentioned that we will like to see a situation where Mr. President, the Vice President, the SGF, critical leaders come and take the vaccine in full glare of the public to demonstrate that this vaccines is safe. So, we have to make provisions for those.

But even in developed countries, what we have seen is that apart from the prioritization of health workers, you have to also identify critical leaders that you don’t want them to be wiped off by the virus. For example, in warfare, if you want to destroy your enemies, you look for specific leaders, captains, the generals; once you decapitate them, then the soldiers will become weak.

“So, as much as possible, you do not want to also leave your leaders vulnerable to COVID-19. It doesn’t mean you want to prioritize politicians; that is not correct. I emphasized during the last briefing that we will prioritize our health workers because they are the ones in direct contacts with cases in isolation units.” On why Nigeria is not relying on health immunity, Shuaib said: “It is always better to use the vaccines.

For COVID-19, it will approximately take 10 years for you to be able to achieve health immunity. So, you can imagine how many people would have died if you have to rely on health immunity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSOs to NASS: Electoral reform passage’ll end bloody elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have appealed to members of the National Assembly to pass the new Electoral Act into law before the end of 2020, stressing that the move will end electoral violence in the country.   The CSOs, including Project Lead, Centre for Liberty and Society for Promotion of […]
News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.   The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria on path to disintegration –ACF, SSPEC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the South- South People’s Conference (SSPEC) rose from a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, with a call for communities to rise up and protect themselves. The groups said Nigeria was on the road to disintegration. The two groups said with the looming anarchy in the country, the two regions must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica