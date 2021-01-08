PTF: Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF, others to take COVID-19 vaccines on live TV

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari; his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and other prominent government officials would take the first set of COVID-19 vaccine on arrival on live television to drive awareness.

Other world leaders have already been inoculated live to convince their people on the desirability of the vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus. Those leaders who have made themselves available to be publicly inoculated include United States President-elect, Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, who made this disclosure yesterday at a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, appealed to Nigerians not to be hesitant on the vaccines when they arrive as key government officials like president, VP and the SGF will take it first on live TV.

Concerning the prioritization of vaccines and strategic country leadership, the primary healthcare agency boss said, “what it means is that on Tuesday, I had mentioned that we will like to see a situation where Mr. President, the Vice President, the SGF, critical leaders come and take the vaccine in full glare of the public to demonstrate that this vaccines is safe. So, we have to make provisions for those.

But even in developed countries, what we have seen is that apart from the prioritization of health workers, you have to also identify critical leaders that you don’t want them to be wiped off by the virus. For example, in warfare, if you want to destroy your enemies, you look for specific leaders, captains, the generals; once you decapitate them, then the soldiers will become weak.

“So, as much as possible, you do not want to also leave your leaders vulnerable to COVID-19. It doesn’t mean you want to prioritize politicians; that is not correct. I emphasized during the last briefing that we will prioritize our health workers because they are the ones in direct contacts with cases in isolation units.” On why Nigeria is not relying on health immunity, Shuaib said: “It is always better to use the vaccines.

For COVID-19, it will approximately take 10 years for you to be able to achieve health immunity. So, you can imagine how many people would have died if you have to rely on health immunity.

