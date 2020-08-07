PTF cancels coronavirus testing for students before school resumption

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) does not recommend coronavirus testing for student before they resume normal school activities after easing the COVID-19 lockdown. The PTF National Coordinator on COVID-19 Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday, during the PTF COVID-19 daily press briefing, explained that if a student takes the test today, the value of that test is at the time the sample was taken.

“The next day, 24 hours, two to three days later, that report has no value.” According to him, the policy of the Federal Government on testing remains the same: “students do not need the coronavirus test before they resume classes; what is more important is monitoring symptoms and making sure you picked symptoms promptly.”

Before the position of the PTF on coronavirus testing was made public, the issue had generated controversy in Ogun State where all returning SS3 boarding students were mandated in their schools to undergo the test as a prerequisite to return to boarding schools. It was similarly said that the private laboratories approved to carry out the tests fixed the testing fee as N25,000 per student.

