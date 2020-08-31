PTF cautions states on full reopening of schools

…as ASUU says ‘it’s suicidal to reopen varsities now’

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned states planning to fully reopen schools to be guided by the experiences of a number of advanced countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The PTF, however, said it was not against the preparations by some states to fully reopen schools.

Schools across the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Federal Government announced the resumption of graduating pupils effective August 4, 2020, to write this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) from August 17 through September 12, 2020.

Subsequently, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Saturday said that primary and secondary schools in the state would fully reopen from September 21, 2020, while tertiary institutions in the state would also reopen a week earlier.

But speaking during a PTF briefing in Abuja on Monday, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, said: “The Presidential Task Force appreciates ongoing calls for the reopening of the education sector.

And indeed, some sub-nationals are already making preparations for such.

“Whilst the PTF does not discourage such preparations, we need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the US, and the UK where the opening of schools in some cities led to confirmed cases and fatalities.”

And in a related development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, on Monday, warned the Federal Government that attempts to reopen tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be suicidal.

ASUU raised the alarm that the Federal Government should be ready for any possible negative consequences following its plan to reopen tertiary institutions.

The Lagos Zone of ASUU said this while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The zonal coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, lamented that the government made arrangements for special bailout funds for airline operators and other private entities but did not extend the same arrangement to public universities.

He cautioned that it is not enough to have the students back on the campuses but that the atmosphere and conditions must also be right.

