PTF: COVID-19 now in Nigeria’s 689 LGs

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has disclosed that 689 of the nation’s 774 local governments have recorded at least a case of the disease’s infection.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks at a briefing yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that 85 local governments in 20 states have yet to get any testing and thus have no record of infection.

He equally added that 50 per cent of all the 46,577 recorded cases in the country so far were from 20 states just as he maintained that only five states account for 60 per cent of recorded cases in the country.

Mustapha noted that confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa had surpassed a million, raising the suspicion that such may not be the actual figure as he postulated that for every reported case, about seven others might have been missed. He cautioned that the number of infection was surging with community infection taking the root and expanding beyond the urban areas.

Mustapha said: “Nigeria, with 46,577 confirmed cases and 945 cumulative deaths, remains respectively the third and fourth highest in these parameters. As we emphasized at the last briefing, Nigeria is yet to reach the peak of the pandemic. “Therefore, the low test/ case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome.

We have, over time, ramped up testing, but more needs to be done to raise the quantum of test per million. “Our analysis has, however, shown that: five states still account for 60% of cumulative cases; 689 out of 774 LGAs have reported a case; 85 LGAs in 20 states still remain with no testing done and no case reported; and 50% of all cases are in 20% LGAs.”

The SGF, who informed that Nigeria has continued to play her roles in the fight against the disease in the West African sub region, also expressed delight that survivors, who hitherto doubted the existence of COVID-19, have begun to share their experiences testifying to the reality of the disease. Mustapha hinted that the PTF would be watching the education and transportation sectors in addition to paying attention to general compliance with the specified protocols.

He added that the PTF would also continue to follow developments in railway and air transportation even as he stressed that it would be looking closely at the issue of risk communication and community engagement. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said “we have recorded 46,577 cases from 317,496 samples tested so far, while 33,186 persons have been treated and discharged. “Sadly, we lost 945 persons to the COVID-19 infection, which has now been identified in 549 of our 774 local government areas and half of all cases in Nigeria so far are concentrated in 20 local government areas.

“The figures show that Nigeria is also sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 number of fatalities, a grim reality that should be a wake-up call for us. “Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person who succumbed to COVID-19, and so I ask that we remind ourselves that COVID-19 is still with us and will be for a long time.”

He warned that “until there is vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves are the nonpharmaceutical measures, proven to be cheap and effective such as the appropriate use of face mask, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.”

On the way forward, the minister said “our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than one per cent, not only with preventive measures, but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment and for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress; most importantly, to be able to provide oxygen treatment.

“The main COVID-19 symptoms include breathlessness, which responds well to oxygen supplementation as first measure. “We are turning our preferences, therefore, to gadgets that provide oxygen, like oxygen generators to be in many facilities, including general hospitals and larger Primary Healthcare Centres, while solar powered aggregates, where available, will be prioritised.” He advised federal health institutions with oxygen plants to activate them as a matter of priority and ensure they could deliver to their Accident and Emergency Department.

“The other measure is the activation of ambulance service to move patients to treatment centres. This strategy worked well in Kano and all states should prepare to set up the system, as Federal Ministry of Health will provide guidance, support and training,” he added.

Responding to why the 20 high burdened local governments responsible for half of the reported COVID- 19 cases in the country have yet to be locked down, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, explained that such could not be done for technical reasons.

According to him, most of the local governments were so critical to the economies of their states and locking them down would negatively affect them. Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, while responding to questions, also disclosed that the request made by the teachers in private schools for COVID-19 palliatives had been forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for consideration.

Nwajiuba described the deprived private school teachers, who were not paid salaries during the lockdown, as intellectual power banks of the country. He said they should be considered as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE) and as such fit to benefit from the fund earmarked as palliatives.

Like this: Like Loading...