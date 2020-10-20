PTF: #EndSARS, metaphor for societal ills

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19) has said the ongoing protest for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and end to police brutality (#EndSARS) by the youth goes beyond mere demand for police reforms. Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, in his comments at a press briefing of the body in Abuja, yesterday, said #End- SARS was just a metaphor for a call for an end to all the ills in the Nigerian society.

The Minister called for a dialogue with the protesters just as he urged all the members of the society to join hands with the government to address all that have gone wrong in Nigeria. PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks, also appealed to the protesters to embrace dialogue, reminding them that the virus remains virulent, deadly and dangerous.

He said: “It will not be out of place for the PTF to, in consideration of the foregoing, remind all Nigerians that we are in the middle of a global pandemic. The virus remains very virulent, deadly and dangerous. It is an unseen enemy which thrives when people lower their guard. While we use this medium to join other voices of reason, to appeal to the youths to harken to the invitation to dialogue, we also emphasize that non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical measures are very risky adventures that must be avoided. We cannot afford to lose momentum and risk a second wave that might overwhelm our health systems.

“The PTF has on account of these developments, accelerated its plans for the National Testing Week and shall continue to monitor developments in all areas of the economy that have reopened and where new mass gathering events are taking place over the next three weeks for signs of spike in numbers. We urge everyone who has been exposed unduly to large gathering to get tested and/or report any signs of the symptoms of COVID-19.”

Mustapha described the protesters as super spreaders of the virus and that the result of their action would be seen in the next two weeks. He said: “Truth be told, two weeks from today, if you get all the people that congregated at Lekki Toll Plaza for COVID-19 test, you will for sure establish several infections.

