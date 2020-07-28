PTF extends eased lockdown till August 6th

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the second phase of eased lockdown by another week till August 6th.

This came as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, threatened to shut down the rail transport billed to reopen tomorrow again if passengers are flouting the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus. PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his opening remarks at the media briefing of the body in Abuja yesterday, said the extension of the phase two eased lockdown became inevitable because of the Sallah break.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has continued to evaluate the developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide and has regrettably come to the inevitable conclusion that majority of Nigerians, irrespective of status, creed and level of education, continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place. “We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced.

The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. “It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July, 2020 till Thursday 6th August, 2020.

“It has, accordingly, secured permission to retain the existing guidelines till that date.” He said: “Considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the aviation sector are working hard to fast track reopening of the international airspace.

Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on in-bound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection. Relevant MDAs will be holding further consultations.” He called for caution as the nation prepares to celebrate Sallah while expressing appreciation to the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at area mosques under prescribed protocols. Asked whether the Abuja- Kaduna rail transport billed to be reopened tomorrow for business would be shut down again after the Sallah celebrations, the Minister of Transport, Amaechi, said: “No!

We’ll surely shut down if we feel that you are not complying with the requirements of the PTF. If I go by Wednesday and I find out that they are not complying, we will shut down immediately.” Asked why the proposed Ibadan to Kano railway project has yet to start, he said the government was waiting for the Chinese loan.

“Once we’re able to get the loan, we’ll start,” Amaechi said. On Lagos-Ibadan railway, the minister said the project ought to have been delivered by May, but for the outbreak of COVID-19. He disclosed that the government and stakeholders were contemplating on whether to start operating Lagos-Ibadan without having completed the little remaining portion between Ebute-Metta to Apapa or not.

