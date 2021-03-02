News

PTF: Frontline health-workers to be vaccinated first as vaccines arrive today

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

As the nation receives the first batch of COVID- 19 vaccines today, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has said that frontline health-workers and strategic leadership would be the first to be vaccinated across the country.

 

The PTF also said 70 per cent of the nation’s population would be vaccinated in the next two years (2021- 2022) just as it announced a ban on importation of the vaccines into the country by the private sector.

 

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday, warned that taking the vaccines alone cannot be the solution except combined with the observation of the non pharmaceutical intervention protocols.

 

He, however, assured Nigerians that the COVID vaccines from the COVAX facility arriving Nigeria today from Mumbai, India would be safe and efficacious. Mustapha in his comments commemorating the one year outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, listed the achievements of the PTF while also itemizing its challenges.

 

Achievements recorded by the PTF, according to him, were in the areas of policy decisions, human capacity building, building of infrastructure including the establishment of 132 laboratories, support to sub-nationals with the allocation of N1 billion each to 34 states, N10 billion to Lagos and N5 billion to Kano State.; building collaboration; adopting testing as a strategy; building other support capacity; recalibration of the economy; adoption of President Muhammadu Buhari as the ECOWAS COVID Champion and transparency and accountability.

 

Listed as the challenges within the last one year by the SGF were the Second Wave and Virulent variants; rising number of cases detected since November, 2020; rising fatalities; increasing need for Oxygen and skepticism and denial.

 

Others were abandonment of responsibility of managing other ailments by medical facilities and attendant consequences; fear of stigmatisation ; subnational recalcitrance; enforcement of the provisions of the Executive Order; fake news; managing the land borders; cases of non-compliance with protocols by in-bound travelers and increasing cases of fake PCR certificates.

 

Mustapha gave the statistics of the COVID-19 infections in the last one year to include 155,076 reported cases, 132,566 discharged; 1,485,103 tested and 1902 fatalities.

 

He put the Case Fatality Ratio at 1.2. He also acknowledged the support of private and public entities including- CACOVID; NNPC, CBN, corporate organisations, the security agencies, all MDAs, airlines, the Armed Forces, international community, development partners, frontline health-workers, media and others

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Shell, environmentalists differ on Dutch court’s ruling

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at the weekend expressed disappointment over a Dutch court’s ruling just as some environmentalists applauded the decision of the Court of Appeal in favour of the farmers affected by oil spillage.   A Dutch court on Friday ordered the Nigerian subsidiary of Shell to pay compensation for […]
News Top Stories

PDP leaders, aspirants fight over Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

C risis looms in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over failure of the party’s leadership to convince other governorship aspirants to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the gubernatorial primaries slated for June 25.     Indication to this emerged yesterday as New Telegraph gathered that a meeting […]
News

#EndSARS: Don’t Subvert Truth Before Lagos Panel, Group Warns Lagos Govt, AMnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos state government and Amnesty International, AI, have been warned to allow the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe the allegation of brutality against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos state to work without any form of interference. A civil society organisation, Advocates For Social Justice, at a press conference in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica