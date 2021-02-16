PTF raises fear over possible re-emergence of Ebola virus

Lawrence Olaoye The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has raised the fears over possible return of Ebola virus in the country having been re-discovered in neighboring Guinea and DCR Congo.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, raised the fear of the complexities of having to manage Ebola and Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the nation. He said that the PTF was taking measures to curtail the importation of Ebola by putting keen eyes on its possible importation. He said

“The PTF is also enhancing surveillance at points of entry to respond to recent outbreak of Ebola in neighboring countries, especially, Guinea and the Congo DCR. We shall keep a keen eye on it to avoid having to combat with the two deadly diseases at the same time.

This is not a task for Government alone but for all Nigerians and indeed all members of the public have a role to play.” Mustapha however disclosed that the government was making sustained efforts by sub-national entities and the FCT administration to stem the tide against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic adding that such was evident in the closure of some facilities including event centres, clubs, over the violation of protocols.

He insisted that places of worship should only have 50 per cent of their capacity, indoor gatherings/meetings should not exceed 50 persons, at a time, stressing that indoor restaurants, Clubs and lounges should remain closed. He confirmed a recorded death of twenty-four (24) COVID- 19 patients in the country on Saturday, 13th February, 2021, being the second highest in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the SGF, this should serve as a wake-up call for the populace to brace up for more compliance.

He also confirmed that the process for accessing vaccines for Nigeria was on course under the Coordination of the PTF in the same manner of the National Response on COVID-19, noting that the Federal Ministry of Health and its relevant Agencies remain the lead facilitators.

He equally raised the fears that the celebration of Valentine Day on Sunday could have negative effects on the gains already made in the control of the pandemic.

“Yesterday was February 14 and globally it is known as Valentine’s Day. While we appreciate the message of love, we also hope that the message of safety, taking responsibility and compliance with nonpharmaceutical measures were also broadcast seriously.

“The PTF will continue to monitor developments over the next two weeks due to the nature of celebrations that took place”. Giving a breakdown of the case index, he noted that Nigeria is exactly thirteen days to the first year anniversary of the COVID-19 Index case, which was recorded on 27th February, 2020.

“The National snap shot for COVID-19 from the NCDC as at Sunday, 14th February, 2021 put cases of infection at 146,354, active cases: 23,408(16%), discharged: 121,193 (82.8%), deaths: 1,753 (1.2%) and tests: 1,441,013. “In the last one year, we have experienced two waves of infections and recorded a lot of fatalities.

The PTF wishes to commiserate with families who have lost loved ones due to the virus and encourage all survivors to tell their stories.

Although we are not out of the woods yet, it is very important to remain committed to the adherence to the NPIs and be our brother’s keepers.”

Like this: Like Loading...