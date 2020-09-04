PTF: Schools, NYSC Camps reopen within 30 days

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has directed all schools across Nigeria and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to begin preparations to resume activities within the next 30 days. The directive came just as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the commencement of the third phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown beginning from today, September 4.

The phase is billed to last for a period of four weeks. In line with the approval, the curfew, which was imposed in the wake of the scourge, has been further reviewed downwards and would now last between midnight and 4a.m. National Coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing of the taskforce, said the new measures were meant to address the economic, socio-political and health considerations reflected in the implementation guidelines.

Aliyu called on all state governments to carry out risk assessments of all schools and NYSC camps to ensure their conditions were in compliance with PTF guidelines and are safe for reopening. He warned that the reopening of all day care centres and other educational institutions must not be done in one fell swoop. Aliyu directed that the reopening of schools must be done in phases in order not to expose the children, general public and vulnerable groups in particular to being infected with coronavirus.

His words: “The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions reopen and we are in the process of developing a strict guideline to ensure that there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when orientation camps reopen.

“Educational institutions, including day care, primary and secondary should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase, but states should conduct risk assessment to ensure that all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mech nism to assess and monitor this compliance.” Sani further disclosed that PTF was working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure safety by avoiding possible spread of COVID-19 during the electoral process in Edo and Ondo states.

“INEC should ensure compliance with the publicised policy on conducting safe elections in the context of COVID-19, in particular, the mandatory use of face mask and no face mask, no voting. Provision of hand sanitizers at polling units, temperature checks at polling units and observation of physical distancing in all electoral activities,” he said. Nigeria imposed its first round of lockdown in March. President Buhari, on April 27, announced the gradual easing of the fiveweek lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8p.m. to 6a.m.) from May 4 to May 17 and later amended by many state governments to commence from 10p.m. The first phase of the relaxed lockdown was extended by two weeks and elapsed midnight June 1.

The second phase, which commenced on June 2 and elapsed on June 29, was extended by four weeks. The additional four weeks elapsed midnight July 29, but was extended by one week due to the Sallah celebrations and elapsed midnight, August 6.

It was further extended by four weeks and elapses midnight yesterday, September 3. Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, observed that Nigeria’s death rate from the disease remains below the global average. He reiterated the readiness of government to reopen the nation’s airports for international flights from tomorrow, September 5. Mustapha disclosed that in approving the new phase of the ease of the lockdown, Buhari also considered the fact that the six-month mandate of the PTF will expire this month and has therefore extended it till the end of December 2020.

“The objective of the extension was to sustain a robust multi-sectoral national response; ensure that we successfully navigate the community spread stage of the pandemic and strengthen the nation’s health system and other socio-economic infrastructure to enable them meet our national aspirations,” he said.

Mustapha noted that the scourge has continued to ravage the world with total infection exceeding 25 million, but identified general complacency, nonadherence to the protocols, politicization of the pandemic and limited funding across many countries for the response needs as global challenges impeding the fight against the pandemic. The PTF boss said the mechaglobal community has made appreciable progress in the development of COVID- 19 vaccine.

“As at 28 August 2020, a total of 173 candidate vaccines were under evaluation. 33 candidate vaccines are under clinical evaluation (eight are in phase 3 trials) while 143 candidate vaccines are in pre-clinical evaluation. PTF continues to monitor developments so that the country can benefit from the emergence of an effective vaccine,” he said.

While regretting the perceived low testing by the states resulting in recent drop in reported cases, Mustapha disclosed that the country now has 68 testing centres in 34 states, leaving out only Niger and Kebbi states. Mustapha said that even though there have been sufficient progress to warrant significant further relaxation of restrictions applied in the country, the PTF believed that Nigeria is not ready yet for a full reopening of the economy.

