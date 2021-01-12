PTF to review Jan 18 resumption date for schools

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) has said that the January 18th resumption date for schools set by government would be reviewed because of the upsurge in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The PTF chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also said no state in the country is immune from COVID-19.

The body, which denied a report making the rounds that the on-going registration for National Identification Number (NIN) has been suspended due to overcrowding, also hinted of the possibility of a review to its earlier order on the nation’s schools to resume academic session by January 18.

PTF has, however, counselled health workers across the country to subject all patients first to COVID-19 tests before diagnosing any other ailments. Asked whether the January 18 resumption date for the universities was sacrosanct, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said: “It’s not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date, it was just a target. We are looking at what is happening in the society.

It’s supposed to be subject to constant review. Even today at the PTF meeting, it was discussed and we probably will have another look at it.”

Responding to claims by some governors that they don’t have COVID-19 in their states, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, in his remarks, said: “The result from the tests conducted on prospective NYSC members has incontrovertibly confirmed that no part of the country is free of COVID- 19 disease. “We safely and comfortably draw this conclusion because corps members are mobilized from all the states of the country for each of the orientation camps.”

The minister lamented that the increase in the number of infection has begun to overburden the nation’s health facilities. He said: “The report that many of those who died, reported late for treatment at the approved centres because they were referred late from private facilities is alarming.

We, therefore, once again seize this opportunity to urge health care practitioners to promptly send all suspected cases for testing and when positive, refer them to isolation centres for treatment. “Attempting to treat suspected or confirmed cases not only exposes the health workers in such a facility to risk of infection, but also denies the patient early access to effective treatment in an approved treatment centre.”

Responding to speculations that the NIN registration has been suspended by PTF, Mamora said: “Permit me at this juncture to specifically emphasise on the need to avoid crowding as we see in people under the guise of NIN enrolment.

“There is absolutely no cause for this, if only people would voluntarily comply with advisories and guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Communications and its relevant agency.

“The statement credited to me on the social media as to the suspension of the exercise is out of context, hence, misleading. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. President’s order on the matter remains as being carried out by the relevant ministry.”

The Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, in his comments, gave the assurance that the agency would ensure the vaccination of 40 per cent of the Nigerian population (about 80 million) with COVID-19 vaccines within one year. He explained that the vaccines could not be produced in Nigeria because of its complexity and lack of facilities.

