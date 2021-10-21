PTI boss urges N’Delta leaders to fund capacity building

The Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula has asked Niger Delta leaders to set aside part of their host community funds for capacity building of their teeming youths in order to reduce unemployment and checkmate restiveness in the region.

Adimula made this call on Tuesday at the closing ceremony and award of prizes to participants of the threemonth CSR Computer Competency Skills Acquisition Development programme organised for Urhobo youths by the institute. Adimula noted that “the training was organised by PTI for the Urhobo host communities with the sole aim of empowering the youths to be self-reliant, rather than being seekers of jobs,” saying: “I am very confident that the trainees were well-developed within the three-month duration of the training.” The Principal added: “They were trained in Computer Appreciation and Internet Literacy, Word Processing, Presentation Skills using PowerPoint, Spreadsheet and Data Management, Graphic Design- CorelDraw X8 and Laptop Repairs and Maintenance.”

