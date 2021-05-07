PTI Principal to Delta youths: Take advantage of skills acquisitions

The Acting Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, has advised the more than 50 Urhobo youths selected from the 24 Urhobo kingdoms to make the best use of the three months computer training programme provided by the institute.

The acting principal stated this recently while speaking with newsmen during the flag-off of the computer competency skills acquisition training for youths in Urhobo land. According to him, the institute decided to organised a computer training programme for Urhobo youths because computers was one of the key things one needed to have competency in to survive in today’s market, adding that ICT was what was trending today, which had value in the Nigeria economy. Adimula explained that once one was trained in computer skills, he or she can function in any field today.

