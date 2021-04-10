Business

PTML Customs collects N46.8bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Ports Terminal Multservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service has recorded N46, 850,639,870.00 as total revenue collection for the first quarter of 2021.

Above total collection for the first quarter in the command with a difference of N1,446,991,000.1 above the N45,403,648,869.90 that was collected between January and March 2020.

A month by month breakdown of first quarter collections with 2020 comparison shows N15,205,823,545 collected in January 2021 which was -7.6 per cent lesser than the N16,456, 582,954.22 collected in January 2020.

In February 2021 the command collected N11,706,947,150 which is -11.9 per cent lesser than the N13,300,872,189.64 collected same period last year and in March 2021 there was total collection of N19,937, 869,175  which is 27.4 per cent higher than the N15,646,193,726.4 collected in March last year.

The earlier shortfalls recorded in the first two months of this year is attributable to low volume of trade occasioned by the lull in economic activities due to Covid19 pandemic.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Festus Okun has enjoined importers and agents using the PTML port for their businesses to imbibe and sustain good business etiquettes like sincere declarations, prompt duty payment and keeping to all other extant rules as contained in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other guidelines.

He advised that they continually acquaint themselves with import and export prohibition lists and seek appropriate clarifications where necessary on areas like Harmonised System (HS) code to achieve flawless classification of their cargoes.

Comptroller Okun reiterated at the beginning of the year that with compliance with the rules, cargoes can be exited from customs control within four hours of entries in PTML.

The CAC also advised dealers in vehicular cargoes to avoid smuggling through the borders as PTML being a roll on roll off (RoRo) port can meet their demands and expectations.

“With compliance and prompt duty payment, vehicles can be cleared within four hours from our port. This is faster than importing through any neighbouring country and later attempting to smuggle such vehicles into Nigeria through land borders.

“I wish to remind members of the business community, particularly those involved in vehicle importation that the ban on bringing in vehicles into the country through the land borders subsists. People doing this are at risk of their vehicles being seized and them being arrested.

“Our hands on trade facilitation drive makes PTML user friendly and cost effective for users and will continue to meet importers and agents expectations without compromising national security” Okun said

While thanking officers and men for their commitment and dedication to duty, Comptroller Okun added that the command will always strive to ensure maximum collection of revenue due to the government by preventing areas of leakages and issuing demand notices to make up for discovered shortfalls.

He also advised stakeholders to keep to the Covid19 protocols of regular hand washing, usage of sanitisers, proper wearing of masks, keeping physical distancing, observing safe cough etiquette and obeying all other advice given by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent spread of the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

2020: Telecoms contributed N2.72trn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q2

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Indication at the weekend was that the telecom industry’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to over 14.30 per cent as of the second quarter of 2020, according to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   In financial value, the 14.30 per cent translates to N2.272 trillion in Q2, […]
Business

Deregulation amid new price for petrol

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

  African oil producers face slump in production   Nigerians, again, got a new price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol on Friday. Adeola Yusuf, in this report, shows how profiteering resulting from this demarketed the deregulation policy and attracted harsh reactions from Nigerians     For over one week after the […]
Business

NSE lauds Guinness Nigeria at 70

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commended the contribution of Guinness Nigeria Plc to the development of the economy. Guinness Nigeria, one of the pioneer companies to be listed on the NSE in the Beer and Beverage Industry, marked its 70th anniversary celebration with a closing gong ceremony at the exchange. To commemorate the anniversary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica