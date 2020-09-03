News

Public cooperation enhancing our operations nationwide – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The military commended the “general public for their cooperation in providing credible information which has so far facilitated the successes of… operations” across the country.
This was as it sued for sustained military/civil cooperation, while also stressing the need for proactive and timely information, to enable troops nip threats to security in the bud.
Coordnator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who stated this, Thursday, during the regular operational briefings at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, vowed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustain the momentum of ongoing operations, until victory was attained.
“This is very necessary for enhancement of operational activities.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria assures that these offensives against the common enemies of this nation will not cease until normalcy is restored to all the troubled zones of the country,” Enenche said.
Providing updates on troops’ exploits in the last one week, the coordinate noted thus:”The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued with the major operations across the country with significant successes.
“In the North-East zone, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain the tempo and display resilience in their efforts to forestall the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements.
“Within the period under review, troops have maintained clearance operations to dominate the Joint Operational Area and constant Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as intensive air strikes.
“These have considerably put the activities of the terrorists’ in-check. In addition to these kinetic operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have not relented in its non-kinetic operations in various parts of the North-East zone”.

