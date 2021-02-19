News

Public hearing: Ijaw disagrees with lawmakers on proposed varsity

The Ijaw people in Delta yesterday disagreed with members of the Delta State House of Assembly over what they described as a hurried move to hold a public hearing on bills to upgrade and establish three new universities in the state. Speaking on their behalf, Sherriff Mulade, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, lamented the time frame given by the House of Assembly, alleging that there was clear evidence that there was a calculated move to shut stakeholders out of possible inputs.

They, however, noted that in a democracy there was the need for transparency on projects and developments because power belongs to the people, stating that it is an unacceptable time frame for genuine input from Delta people and critical stakeholders, and a display of desperation, clandestine action and betrayal of trust reposed on our members of the House and the state government.

They further advised the lawmakers to desist from acting as a rubberstamp institution as the people expect them to display integrity and prove to be an independent arm of government. Mulade, while reacting to report that the House of Assembly had fixed Friday, February 19, 2021, for public hearing on three bills forwarded to it by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to upgrade and establish three new universities in the state, said: “The sudden and less than 24-hour notice is questionable, obnoxious and shows a strong disregard for the people.

Our Reporters

