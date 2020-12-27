Public-Private Partnership key to sports Development -Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has re-affirmed that government alone cannot develop sports, insisting that only public, private partnership could boost sports development.

According to Dare: “In an egalitarian society, sports is developed alongside private investors. Look at countries like the United Kingdom, Jamaica, United States, South Africa and a host of others that have successfully done this.

“We need to develop sports deliberately with the help of public, private partnership with the government.

We believe in a holistic sports development which is a total departure from funding sporting competitions and waiting for the next Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games or the All Africa Games.

“But as important as these events are, they do not equate to sports development.

But we came in clearly with the vision of developing a template that speaks to sports development and not just to infrastructures, but also the athletes as well as the entire gamut of sports.”

The minister expressed gratitude to Sir Kesington Adebutu and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for their immense contribution to sports development.

Like this: Like Loading...