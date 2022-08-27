Public schools: Nigeria building a dynasty of poverty

The rot in Nigeria’s education sector set in a long time ago with almost everyone watching the decay like a movie. The result is a decline in both infrastructure and standards. But, how did the nation get to this sorry pass? Isioma Madike reports

In what has become a ritual of some sort, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, announced yet another “warning” strike to draw the government’s attention to the decay in the nation’s educational sub-sector. The warning soon morphed into a full blown strike. This has left students and parents in shrieks of anguish as the government’s inertia trampled all hope that they ever had.

The strike however, was least expected because the system was trying to cover lost grounds caused by a similar action in 2020, which lasted for 10 months. Many had expected the Federal Government to swing into action for a quick resolution and resumption of university academic activities, but that was never to be. Now in its sixth month, hope of an amicable resolution of the face-off has continued to be dashed as the Union and the Federal Government had, on a number of meetings, failed to reach a compromise on how to resolve the crisis. According to ASUU, the rot is now complete to the extent that everything in the university system has decayed. Reports also have it that all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of ASUU.

The strike, reports added, was predicated on the need to revitalise the comatose public university education, unpaid accumulated earned academic allowances, failure to release the Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO) license, and other issues documented in the 2017 Memorandum of Action signed with the government.

But the government has consistently maintained it has no money and cannot borrow to finance the demands of ASUU. It has also rejected suggestions that part of the recent repatriated Late Gen. Sani Abacha’s loot be channelled to education in order to get the youth that have been idle all these while back to school. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who featured on Channels TV recently, said that ASUU members are not the only ones in the country, stressing that other sectors also need funds. According to the Minister, the country cannot pay ASUU N1.2 trillion at the detriment of other sectors of the economy.

He nonetheless appealed to the lecturers to suspend the six months old strike and return to class as patriotic Nigerians. He had said: “You cannot allow one sector of the economy to hold you by the jugular and then blackmail you to go and borrow N1.2 trillion for overheads when our total income would be about N6.1 trillion. Like the President said the other time, those who know them, appeal to their sense of patriotism. Let them go back to classes.

“They are not the only ones in Nigeria. They are not the only ones feeding from the federal purse. The nation cannot grind to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU.” ASUU has also pointed to the rot in the area of laboratories and workshops, where it highlighted the NEEDS assessment committee report that Nigerian public universities had no cutting-edge equipment, laboratory nor workshops that could rank among top 1000 in the world.

Where some equipment existed, the report added, it had a ratio of 1 to 500 students. In many of these universities, it is said that science-based faculties run dry labs because they lack reagents and tools to conduct experiments. “This is why limited world class scientific discoveries come out of here. Most researchers and students depend on foreign travels to conduct their experiments. And because of lack of funds, many simply forget the idea; a major reason our science has lost steam,” said Dr. Oludayo Tade of the sociology department, University of Ibadan. Tade said in terms of staffing, Nigerian universities are a microcosm of the larger societal politics.

He said: “I saw that Nigerian universities are now centres of casualisation where under-staffing and reliance on part-time and adjunct lecturers reign. In many federal universities, recruitments have clear ethno-cultural bias. Limited number of universities can attract foreign scholars due to terrible remuneration and working environment.”

Since 1988 when it protested against the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, which led to it being banned on August 7, 1988, ASUU strikes in Nigeria have been one too many. The umbrella body of the teaching staff of Nigerian public universities has always insisted that the rot in the system is not only deep but permeates even the secondary and primary sectors of education and needs cleansing without further delay.

The Union has always argued that the founding fathers of modern Nigeria envisaged a school system that would be a global champion, whose products will play major roles in the country’s future. This, according to ASUU, informed the original mission of schools, which was “to encourage the advancement of learning throughout Nigeria and to hold out to all persons, without distinction of race, creed or sex, the opportunity of acquiring a liberal and sound education.”

The schools, in the early days of Nigeria’s formation, ASUU said, fulfilled this mission as they became major factories for the production of a new generation of Nigerian elite, who went on to take charge of the new Nigerian nation that emerged. Most of the key members of Nigeria’s civil and diplomatic service, the cultural and political establishments, and even corporate Nigeria, it said, were mainly products of these schools.

They equally produced scholars, who ranked among the best in the world in their fields, ASUU added. True to ASUU’s assertions, the tertiary institutions were such global champions that scholars from all over the world came to teach, study, and conduct research. They soon became a meeting point for a diversity of culture and interests, and social institutions that served as a bridge between town and the gown.

Their campuses were a beauty to behold too. But, not anymore! They have degenerated and become eyesores. There is no longer any sign of their status as planned schools right from their entrances, particularly the primary and secondary schools. Most of these school buildings have become decrepit over the years, while those wearing rainbow new looks have only paints applied without extensive repair work. Many of them lack access to water and sewage disposals, as there are limited spaces for soak-away pits following the breakdown of the central ones designed many years ago.

Roads leading to some of the schools are not easily accessible and are in a terrible state of disrepair with heaps of refuse that become worse whenever it rains. The once beautiful and attractive schools have today become environmental blights not only to people in the neighbourhood but also to the government, which built them. The schools are, indeed, becoming slums. Dirt, debris, acute shortage of basic amenities and infrastructural decay have crept in on the once vibrant institutions. A recent visit to some of the primary and secondary schools scattered across Lagos State revealed a lot; the major stain being the steady decline of the infrastructure. It is obvious most of them are living in the glory of their past. The decay, however, is most visible in the classrooms, hostel facilities, dining halls and lavatories.

A narrow, creaky, and decaying wooden- bridge provides the only access to one of the schools located in the Ikeja axis of the state. Looking more like a medieval cage, many of the wooden small classrooms only have benches without chairs. The interiors are moist just like the murky marches all around.

The dingy corners, however, provide excellent sanctuaries for swarming throng of mosquitoes. Through the parallel gaps that run across the wooden floors, the pupils are constantly faced with the sights and sounds of their amphibious neighbours, breeding and luxuriating in the stagnant waters below.

And like all other houses in such miserable corners of Lagos suburb, the school buildings stand in vulgar, wobbly pose, and defiantly threatening to disintegrate any moment. Most others across the federation are equally in terrible states, except for the high class, populated by the very rich in Nigeria. Chairman, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, is disturbed about the happenings in these schools. To him, the government is only paying lip service to the issue of education in the country. This, he said, is giving private school proprietors a field day as they remain the only option for any parent that desires good education for their wards. The dwindling fortune of public schools, he said, has defeated the purpose for which they were established and further sank the education sector in deeper mud.

“Today, different private schools spring up under different names and standards. The government, which is supposed to be a check on the influx of these mushroom schools, is as guilty as those private individuals that are establishing them. “A government that cannot provide a desk, with which students in government schools could write, lacks the moral justification to question the setting up of a sub-standard primary school.

This has been the situation all along, and it is sad,” Adeniran said. This situation, coupled with the grinding poverty in the land, has forced many school age children out of school with most of them readily taking to menial jobs in order to make a living. This group of people often sees the market environments as providing a sanctuary for them. They hawk food items, hawk goods and engage in other activities that could fetch them something to take home.

They are daily confronted with ignorance, disease and malnutrition. In the cold hours of the morning, for instance, 12-year-old Akeem’s eyes would examine the roads. He usually squats among other boys of his age at Ogba-CMS garage. Away from such established garages are other boys within that age bracket also, struggling in the traffic-choked streets and crowded commercial buses popularly called Danfo in Lagos State.

They jostle and shove around Danfo doors, fighting for a few hours’ work as bus conductors. One child is picked – the others melt back, to sit among the dirt, awaiting the next chance. They all share something in common – they are children, who no longer go to school. “This is my job, my father is no more, that’s why I do this,” Akeem told Saturday Telegraph.

“It’s not that I hate school; I just want to earn some money, to help my poor mother. Perhaps, someday, I will return to school,” he added, looking unperturbed. As this reporter probed further on why school age children do such menial and dangerous jobs, a bus driver who identified himself simply as Stevens, provided an immediate answer. He said that the drivers prefer younger boys because they are considered less likely to pilfer money from fares. Also in the neighbourhood of Orile Agege area of Lagos State, Edet, 13, lay curled by the wayside, looking wretched in rags.

His unclean attire suggests that he had been there for days, if not weeks. He was forced out of school after he lost both parents in a ghastly motor accident a few years back. From then, Edet’s life was gradually grinding to a nasty halt as his hopes dimmed and death became imminent. After several nights in the shanties of a market around his Agege abode, Edet, according to him, summoned courage, not minding the danger, to take to begging for survival. Many, though, did not believe his stories.

Yet, he was undaunted. He continued as that was the only thing that raised his dying spirit. “I had to do all that to save myself from a premature death,” he narrated in his smattering English. Edet added that begging was far better than stealing. Akeem and Edet, however, are not alone. There are other destitute children in other neighbourhoods as well.

Many sell cellophane packed water, popularly known as “pure water” in popular areas of Nigeria’s metropolis and hope to return to school someday. But because of their poor background, many of them are often used as domestic servants in households and as street traders. There are also those who could be found in groups sitting under the bridges looking forlorn and unkempt. They remain in a vicious cycle of need and unmet expectations. Apart from their pathetic stories, most of them are daily being smuggled across the Atlantic to other countries to work as servants to wealthy merchants or on farmlands. Street hawking has turned a lot of them into hopeless youths with a bleak future. It is not uncommon to see children walking the streets looking desperate, wretched and hungry while hawking during school hours.

The streets have become normal for many of them, who seem to have accepted their fate. Incidentally, some of them grow up to become touts, thugs, drug addicts or armed robbers. The girl-child is no different. Everywhere in the neighbourhood, the pitiable state of these children is evident. Just like Lagos, the phenomenon of out-of-school children and the associated problems are matters that have also been of great concern to successive governments in states like Anambra. Every day, children of school age, who have been denied access to basic primary and secondary education respectively, are being exposed to all sorts of dangers.

The worst hits are the orphans, who are usually “loaned” out as domestic servants and apprentices at very tender ages. In Cross River State, about 50 per cent of the population of young people of school age is often seen roaming the streets during school hours begging for alms from motorists and passersby. They do this not because they enjoy that enterprise but as their last resort at making ends meet. Also in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Saheed, who would be 15 by October, does not see any big deal being out of school. The largely unkempt teenager dropped out in primary two. According to him, he was staying with his mother, who had remarried and was not finding it comfortable living with his stepfather.

“I have been out of school for many years now due to no fault of mine but that of my parents. There were many times that I would be asked to bring things to school and my mother, rather than concentrate on helping me, would focus on the kids that she bore for my step father,” he said. In the northern part of the country, children are often compelled to beg. These children, known as almajiris, by convention and tradition, go to the Koranic school teachers to imbibe the culture of humanity.

However, instead of giving the kids religious teachings, the teachers would allegedly send them out to the streets to beg. They constitute, according to statistics, about 90 per cent of children out of school in Nigeria with a staggering figure of over 10 million. Former Commissioner for Education in Kaduna State, Tom Maiyashi, blamed the government for providing insufficient budgetary allocations and improper management of the education sector. He identified poverty as the main obstacle to education, even as he urged the government to prioritise the growth of the sector. Meanwhile, former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, insists that Nigeria has failed the children of the poor in the country. Ezekwesili stressed that the “dynasty of poverty” and high number of out-of-school students is unacceptable.

She stated that access to quality education was important in any society and that the nation was sitting on a time bomb if nothing is done to address the crisis. She said: “There are so many children of the poor that this nation has failed, and there is no reason why this nation should fail them.” In Nigeria, many believe that officials routinely steal funds appropriated for building classrooms, buying textbooks and implementing programmes that should bring more children to school. Not too long ago, some officials were indicted for stealing funds released to the nomadic education commission, an agency charged with the responsibility of getting Fulani herdsmen to enroll their kids in school.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...