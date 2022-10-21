News

Public Service: NECO, Registrar receives Integrity Award

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Examination Council (NECO), has been honoured with the ‘Corporate Excellence Award’ even as the NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, was also bestowed with ‘Integrity Ambassador in Public Service award’, by a media organisation, the Verbatim News Network Limited.

Editor-in-Chief of the organisation, Mr Tobs Agbaegbu, who spoke at the award ceremony in Abuja, explained that Wushishi deserved the award in recognition and appreciation of his numerous achievements in the education sector.

“He has delivered the dividends of good education through proper determination and activities and we felt that having scored NECO high in their activities, we thought it wise to award the man who led the institution with this award.”

In his response, the Registrar, Wushishi, gave assurances that neither he nor the Council would relent in their efforts in ensuring NECO’s credibility and in upholding its mandates.

The Registrar said: “This award is very significant because it means that we are delivering on the mandates of the council.”

 

Our Reporters

