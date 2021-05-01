Public service not about making money –Presidency

The Presidency has cautioned the civil servants in the country that public service is not about making money but about quality service delivery. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, said this at the presentation of the Revised State House Service Delivery Charter on Friday in Abuja. He also encouraged public servants to put service delivery first and ‘‘not to be in a hurry to acquire material benefits.’ ‘‘For people who are in a hurry to make money, the public service is not about making money.

‘‘I usually advise colleagues, particularly the younger generation, not to be in a hurry for anything but to work hard and the reward will meet you where you are,’’ he said. Umar also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Nnenna Akajemeli as National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SERVICOM for a second term of four years with effect from April 10, 2021. He congratulated the National Coordinator on her well-deserved re-appointment, saying, ‘‘she is a very hardworking person and who I have worked very closely with and she is very passionate in everything she does.’

