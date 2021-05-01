News

Public service not about making money –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has cautioned the civil servants in the country that public service is not about making money but about quality service delivery. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, said this at the presentation of the Revised State House Service Delivery Charter on Friday in Abuja. He also encouraged public servants to put service delivery first and ‘‘not to be in a hurry to acquire material benefits.’ ‘‘For people who are in a hurry to make money, the public service is not about making money.

‘‘I usually advise colleagues, particularly the younger generation, not to be in a hurry for anything but to work hard and the reward will meet you where you are,’’ he said. Umar also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Nnenna Akajemeli as National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SERVICOM for a second term of four years with effect from April 10, 2021. He congratulated the National Coordinator on her well-deserved re-appointment, saying, ‘‘she is a very hardworking person and who I have worked very closely with and she is very passionate in everything she does.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo: 10 aspirants threaten boycott of primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

APC, PDP, 15 others opt for indirect primaries About 10 aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have threatened to boycott the governorship ticket primaries in the state. The aspirants accused the Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, of masterminding […]
News

Lekki tollgate: Gbajabiamila calls for thorough investigation, urges calm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the event of the reported casualties of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on Tuesday night as disturbing and not reflective of the nation’s growing democracy.   Gbajabiamila, who expressed grief over the sad event and the consequent civil disturbances around the […]
News

Terrorism Lasting 20 Years: Shehu Sani Should Go Back to School

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Senator for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, is a man to watch. He should be watched not because he is some star boy or role model that must be recommended to the upcoming generation to emulate, he should be watched closely because he has degenerated to a point where he has become a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica