Publicity, bane of Nigeria’s professional league, says Ibrahim Olawoyin

Rangers International of Enugu playmaker, Ibra him O lawoyin, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, describes Abia Warriors’ defender, Austin Obaroakpo, as his biggest and toughest opponent. Excerpts…

Last season was a good one for you and your team. By extension, will you say you are under any pressure to replicate that form in the coming campaign?

I am not under any form of pressure to perform well this coming campaign because I believe in hard work, dedication and also a positive mindset which drives me in everything I do. Last season was a good one for me but it came to an abrupt end; this time around, I am looking forward to a better outing and I hope to achieve that with hard work.

What is it like playing for a big club like Rangers?

It’s a dream come true for me playing for one of the best clubs in Nigeria and also in Africa. It prides itself as the only team in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) never to be relegated and it’s one of the oldest teams in Nigeria with great pedigree. I feel privileged to wear the red and white colours. I will say my teammates also made my work easier as we always work together as a team.

How did you come into football?

Like most Nigerian kids, I started football at a very tender age, playing street football and school competitions all through my secondary school and from there, the talent keeps progressing for me. I won’t say it has been all rosy, but I continued to work hard to get to where I am today.

What was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?

My parents were really there for me, they supported me through thick and thin, spiritually, financially and mentally. They gave me loads of advice on my chosen career and I owe everything to their support. Before I ask, they are already there, I will continue to be grateful to them.

What has been your biggest challenge as a player?

When I was playing grassroots football, it wasn’t easy for me; I faced a lot of challenges. I remember when I used to go for different scouting games, I really performed very well and got selected but after I got home, I would be expecting to get a call or text, but most times nothing. All those things really weighed me down but I believed my hard work would surely pave a great opportunity for me. And I also believe nothing good comes easy so I was very determined never to give up. At the end I was able to get the breakthrough and here I am today with Rangers.

Tell us the toughest opponent you ever played against…

That has to be Austin Obaroakpo of Abia Warriors. I played against him when I was at Abia Comets and also at Rangers International. In between, he was my captain at Abia Warriors. He is indeed a very good defender. Obaroakpo will make it difficult for you to operate and he always t a k e s his job very seri- ously, I always dare go- ing against him most times but off the pitch, he has always been a good man.

Who is your role model as a player?

I look up to someone like Eden Hazard. I have been follow- ing him since his days with Chelsea, just un- fortunate injury has affected his game at Real Madrid, but he is a player that I love his pattern of play.

What will you say is your future dream as a player?

To play in any of Europe’s top five leagues and to represent my country’s national team, Super Eagles, at the World Cup finals.

What has playing football taught you as a player?

Football has taught me the lessons of love and unity with others because football is a game of unity. In football, we all speak the same language no matter the colour or tribe. I’ve learnt from the beautiful game that love conquers all. Apart from the players, you can see the reaction of the fans whenever football is played, everyone speaks in same voice and language. Football is a unifying factor in Nigeria and the world at large.

If you were not a footballer, what would you have done?

If not for football, I would have been a business man (smiles), I really loved business since I was in school.

What would you say have been the problems facing the NPFL?

The biggest problem should be our inability to have our football on television the way others see theirs. Also, the level of publicity is not enough and there are no sponsorships too. With good TV broadcast and good media coverage, the players will be projected more and the league will begin to boom with everyone getting informed and supporting the league.

Which clubs did you play for in the past before joining Rangers?

I have played for Joint FC, Kedge Sports International, FC Ebedei, Abia Comets and Abia Warriors from where I joined my current club, Rangers. It has been a great experience for me so far.

Every player’s dream is to play abroad, which league and club are you dreaming of going to when the opportunity comes?

I really love the English Premier League and Chelsea as a club that’s why I look up to their former player Eden Hazard as a role model. Playing for Chelsea will be a dream come true for me but that’s not to say I won’t join any good team that comes for me anytime soon. Someone like Odion Ighalo’s dream was to play for Manchester United and he was able to achieve that dream after playing for other clubs, so I hope to achieve that dream too one day.

Let’s know your ambition of playing for the national team…

It is the dream of every footballer to play for the national team. When I played for the CHAN Eagles last year in Agege, my brother, uncle and former teammates at my grassroots club Kedge all came to the stadium. It was a thing of joy for me. Now imagine if I get to play at the World Cup or Nations Cup, it will be a dream come true.

The government recently announced the return of noncontact sports in the country, what will be your advice on return of football in Nigeria?

I’ll advise the government to allow football return in Nigeria because that’s our means of livelihood and football is our passion. If we can open markets and public places, then football can be played too. They should just put up all the modalities in place for a safe return of football and I am sure the clubs will be ready to comply with any rules and regulations put in place.

If football is to return tomorrow, how ready are you personally?

I’m very ready for the return of football. I’ve been training day and night indoors and hitting the gym regularly. I can’t wait to have it back.

When you are not playing football, how do you unwind?

I love to listen to music, most especially hip hop music, and also practicing positive mindful meditation.

What are your plans for life after football?

I will like to venture into football academy ownership and grooming of young talented players around Africa. Also I will love to delve into business which has always been my dream while growing up.

