Publish COVID-19, health security expenditure report – NGOs tell FG

Experts and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in the health sector have called on the Federal Government to publish the 2020 to 2022 COVID-19 and Health Security expenditure report. They also called for the strengthening of a national financing mechanism and multisectoral coordination and collaboration for health security including COVID-19 recovery, as a response to public health emergencies.

The experts made the call at the end of a weekend two –day retreat to review draft national and states scorecards on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) and COVID-19 and Health Security Accountability, championed by Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), in Lagos. A statement issued yesterday by AHBN coordinator, Dr. Aminu Magashi, listed some recommendations to include; strengthening coordinated surveillance systems in the animal health and public health sectors for zoonotic.

