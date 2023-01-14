Publish NDDC Forensic Audit Report: Ex-Agitators urge Governing Board

News

Ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region have called on the new Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to publish names of persons indicted by the forensic audit report of the Commission.

Speaking for other leaders after an emergency meeting of ex-agitators in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the weekend, Nature Kieghe Dumale, explained that making identities of such persons public would act as a warning to others seeking to do business with the Commission.

Dumale commended the leadership style of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana and congratulated the board, which has Sam Ogbuku as the Managing Director and Lauretta Onochie as the Chairperson but appealed to the new board to win the hearts of the people by naming politicians, contractors and firms, that were accused by the report of mismanaging their engagements with the Commission.

Dumale, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) appealed to the board to initiate an inquiry into how former interim administrators of the commission spent about N300 billion that accrued to the NDDC within his tenure.

 

 

