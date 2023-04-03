Publisher tasks 100 executives, as forum sets goals for peak performance 

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Peak Performer Africa (TPP), Dr. Abiola Salami had called on the next generation of leaders in the country to aspire to achieve more with a view to shatter the glass ceilings and positively impact society.

Abiola made the call at the occasion of the official recognition of 100 highly esteemed executives in Africa and the launch of The Peak Performer (TPP), which was held in Lagos recently.

TPP is a premium thought-leadership platform where African industry leaders, culture shapers, and game changers gain insights to achieve peak performance in their given fields.

TPP 100 esteemed recognition similarly comes alongside the debut of TPP, a premium African thought-leadership platform that delivers content online and offline.

TPP magazine, which targets one million downloads for its e-version and ten million readers of the online platform within the first six months of launch, is available in both print and e-version.

The Agba-Oye of Ibadan, High Chief Kola Karim, an energy tycoon and CEO of the Shoreline Group, the Chairman/Publisher, and CEO of the Guardian Newspapers, Maiden Alex Ibru,

a Stand-up Comedian/Master of Ceremony/Actor, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, were among distinguished personalities who attended the official launch of the TPP.

While participants at the event were unanimous in their view that achieving peak performance in life was first and foremost a way if life, they noted that some key ingredients must be involved to pave the way for interested persons to achieve that feat.

According to them, persons that strive to attain the desiresd standard must do the right thing. “You must have plan for the day, the week, the month and possibly the year, depending on the situation of the fellow. Besides, a peak performer should have ‘To do list’.”

Living in line with the above recommendations, they claimed is about being disciplined; it’s also about demonstrating good and acceptable character.

On his part, Ali Baba recommended that team work can also help individuals achieve peak performance.”

Highlighting some factors that could hinder people from achieving the set target, Ali Baba listed them as conforming to non-standards, lack of appropriate knowledge on issues, among others.

However, the stand-up comedian urged peak performers to continually improve/update their knowledge. “Don’t be complacent and keep on learning as well as review your plans as strategies to prevent stagnancy from setting in,” Ali Baba advised.

The launch of TPP was however used to officially recognise the 100 highly esteemed personalities including the Lagos State

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Director of the Guardian, Maiden Ibru, the DMD, Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Group CEO of Great Nigerian Insurance, Cecilia Osipitan, among others.

They fall within 14 categories ranging from TPP Elite, Hall of Fame, Legacy to Excellence across multiple professions, among a host of others.

According to the editor-in-Chief of TPP, “A panel of jury carefully selected these captains of industries after a rigorous process from the 1,683 entries we received across the continent.”

He noted that the 100 recipients are being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.

“In our work with leaders over the past decade, we discovered that if we genuinely want to inspire growth across the continent, we need to tell the authentic African story by spotlighting credible leaders with admirable skills on the continent.

“Therefore, in our quest to find these credible leaders, called for nominations in 2022, leveraging the 27 Skills in Xceptional Leadership TM. This led to the 1,683 entries recorded,” he said.

The platform kicked off online in early 2022 with valuable content for both aspiring and exemplary industry leaders. “Based on our overall goal to have inspired one billion champions by Thursday, November 30.”

TPP aims to be the essential provider of insights to every leader seeking growth in their pursuit of greatness,” said Salami.

According to Salami, leadership development and leadership branding are two strategies global leaders leverage to record outstanding results. “This is what we are birthing in Africa with TPP.”

The magazine features inspiring stories and experiences of leaders in sectors ranging from technology; problem-solving & change; leadership & entrepreneurship; environment, social & governance; personal growth & transformation; people, productivity & synergy, among others. All these align with our resolution to build Africa, one mind at a time.

Like this: Like Loading...